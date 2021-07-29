DSV Rises as Analysts Rave About Another Beat & Raise Report Autor: PLX AI | 29.07.2021, 09:10 | 38 | 0 | 0 29.07.2021, 09:10 | (PLX AI) – DSV shares rose 2% in early trading as the company once again reported earnings that beat expectations and increased outlook. Q2 adjusted EBIT was nearly 7% above consensus, driven by the Air & Sea as well as Road divisions, with higher … (PLX AI) – DSV shares rose 2% in early trading as the company once again reported earnings that beat expectations and increased outlook. Q2 adjusted EBIT was nearly 7% above consensus, driven by the Air & Sea as well as Road divisions, with higher … (PLX AI) – DSV shares rose 2% in early trading as the company once again reported earnings that beat expectations and increased outlook.

Q2 adjusted EBIT was nearly 7% above consensus, driven by the Air & Sea as well as Road divisions, with higher GP/unit and conversion ratio

DSV's new outlook of FY adjusted EBIT DKK 12,500-13,000 million, up from DKK 11,750-12,500 million before, has a midpoint in line with consensus for the year

The company posted a record conversion ratio, with better-than-expected performance across all segments, Bank of America said

BofA reiterated a buy recommendation based on accretion from the Agility GIL acquisition and DSV’s strong M&A track record

The strong Air & Sea yield will continue in the second half of the year and DSV's assumptions about a gradual normalization in H2 may prove too conservative, SEB said

Expect EBIT consensus estimates for the year to go up 3-5% after this report, Carnegie said



DSV Panalpina Bearer and/or registered Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

DSV Panalpina Bearer and/or registered Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer