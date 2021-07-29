PREOS with annual surplus for 2020 of around EUR 83 million in the individual financial statements of the AG according to HGB accounting/ Significant contributor is disclosure of hidden reserves

PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG with annual surplus for 2020 of around EUR 83 million in the individual financial statements of the AG according to HGB accounting/ Significant contributor is disclosure of hidden reserves from GORE transaction Frankfurt, 29 July 2021 - Frankfurt am Main, 29 July 2021 - PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS", ISIN DE000A2LQ850) has achieved an annual surplus of approx. EUR 83 million for the financial year 2020 according to final and audited annual figures in the individual financial statements of the AG prepared in accordance with the German Commercial Code (HGB). A significant effect on this result is the disclosure of hidden reserves, which ensued in the context of a capital increase against contribution in kind carried out at GORE. Thereby, PREOS acquired a stake of around 59.9% in GORE for the contribution of an 89.9% stake in the share capital of PREOS Immobilien GmbH. The disclosure of hidden reserves will be within the range communicated most recently (cf. ad hoc notification of 10 March 2021).

The audited annual financial statements of PREOS are available via the following link: www.preos.de/en-us/investor-relations/

The Shareholders' Meeting will be held virtually on 25 August 2021.

About PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG

PREOS Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS") is an active real estate investor focused on office properties. PREOS acts as an efficient management holding company. The acquisition focuses on office properties with development potential in German metropolitan regions. Value creation is generated by targeted asset management measures. Developed portfolio properties are sold in the event of adequate sales opportunities. The corporate strategy is to significantly expand the real estate portfolio through acquisitions in the coming years. The PREOS share (ISIN DE000A2LQ850) is listed in the over-the-counter segment m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange (PAG.MU) and on Xetra (PAG.DE). The company headquarters of PREOS is located in Frankfurt/Main.

Press Contact

Financial Press and Investor Relations:

edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus

Phone: +49 69 905505-52

Mail: preos@edicto.de

