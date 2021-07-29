checkAd

SIGA Announces Collaboration with Oxford University to Support Expanded Access Protocol for Use of TPOXX (Tecovirimat) To Treat Monkeypox in Central African Republic

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) (NASDAQ: SIGA), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the health security market, today announced that it has entered into a collaboration with Oxford University in the United Kingdom (UK) to provide TPOXX (tecovirimat) under an expanded access protocol to treat individuals affected by monkeypox in the Central African Republic (CAR). Under the agreement, Oxford University will sponsor the protocol and study in CAR, and SIGA will provide up to 500 courses of TPOXX (tecovirimat) at no cost.

The Institut Pasteur of Bangui (“IPB”), a research foundation established in CAR in 1961, will act as coordinator and be responsible for oversight and conduct of the study in CAR including managing the investigational sites, hosting the clinical trial database and performing the biological testing. The Ministry of Health and Population of CAR (“Ministry”) will be responsible for the administration of TPOXX (tecovirimat) to patients with monkeypox infection at the selected investigational sites.

“Since the cessation of routine smallpox immunization in Central Africa, the region appears to be experiencing more outbreaks of monkeypox, a significant disease with mortality rates that can be up to 5 - 10% and that often disproportionately impacts children in rural areas,” said Dennis Hruby, Chief Scientific Officer of SIGA Technologies. “SIGA is proud to provide TPOXX (tecovirimat) as a treatment for this public health challenge under an expanded access protocol, as we believe it may be an important approach to addressing the growing challenge of monkeypox in Central Africa.”

In addition to providing TPOXX to this study, SIGA is seeking inclusion of treatment of monkeypox in the label indication as it works with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to obtain regulatory approval for oral tecovirimat (marketed as TPOXX in the United States where that brand name has been approved). The company anticipates EMA approval of tecovirimat in late 2021 or early 2022 and has requested a label indication that includes treatment of smallpox, monkeypox, cowpox, and complications due to vaccinia vaccination.

“The Ministry of Health and Population, which oversees the study and management of monkeypox cases in the Central African Republic, is pleased to be participating in this important study,” said Emmanuel Rivalyn Nakouné Yandoko, Scientific Director of the Institut Pasteur de Bangui, which plays a key role as a consultative institution for the Ministry of Health in CAR and is collaborating with the Ministry on this study.

