Credit Suisse Falls More Than 3% as Earnings Miss Leave Lingering Questions Autor: PLX AI | 29.07.2021, 09:23 | 34 | 0 | 0 29.07.2021, 09:23 | (PLX AI) – Credit Suisse shares fell more than 3% after the bank's second-quarter earnings missed consensus and left questions unanswered, analysts said.

Net profit was lower than expected, but several positive and negative one-off items muddied the picture, analysts said

Investment banking revenues also came in softer than expected

Credit Suisse's strong capital position is welcome, but there is no visibility on risk-weighted asset inflation that may be imposed by the regulator, Bank of America said

Derisking remains a question, both in investment banking and wealth management, analysts said

With restructuring continuing, costs may be rising in the second half of the year, Bank of America said

BofA rates Credit Suisse underperform, price target CHF 9



