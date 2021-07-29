checkAd

Credit Suisse Falls More Than 3% as Earnings Miss Leave Lingering Questions

Autor: PLX AI
29.07.2021, 09:23  |  34   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Credit Suisse shares fell more than 3% after the bank's second-quarter earnings missed consensus and left questions unanswered, analysts said.Net profit was lower than expected, but several positive and negative one-off items muddied the …

  • (PLX AI) – Credit Suisse shares fell more than 3% after the bank's second-quarter earnings missed consensus and left questions unanswered, analysts said.
  • Net profit was lower than expected, but several positive and negative one-off items muddied the picture, analysts said
  • Investment banking revenues also came in softer than expected
  • Credit Suisse's strong capital position is welcome, but there is no visibility on risk-weighted asset inflation that may be imposed by the regulator, Bank of America said
  • Derisking remains a question, both in investment banking and wealth management, analysts said
  • With restructuring continuing, costs may be rising in the second half of the year, Bank of America said
  • BofA rates Credit Suisse underperform, price target CHF 9


Wertpapier


