Credit Suisse Falls More Than 3% as Earnings Miss Leave Lingering Questions
- (PLX AI) – Credit Suisse shares fell more than 3% after the bank's second-quarter earnings missed consensus and left questions unanswered, analysts said.
- Net profit was lower than expected, but several positive and negative one-off items muddied the picture, analysts said
- Investment banking revenues also came in softer than expected
- Credit Suisse's strong capital position is welcome, but there is no visibility on risk-weighted asset inflation that may be imposed by the regulator, Bank of America said
- Derisking remains a question, both in investment banking and wealth management, analysts said
- With restructuring continuing, costs may be rising in the second half of the year, Bank of America said
- BofA rates Credit Suisse underperform, price target CHF 9
