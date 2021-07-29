Airbus Guidance Upgrade Good for 4% Bump in Shares Autor: PLX AI | 29.07.2021, 09:28 | 31 | 0 | 0 29.07.2021, 09:28 | (PLX AI) – Airbus shares jumped nearly 4% at the open as the guidance upgrade stole the show in an earnings report that beat expectations, analysts said. With the new guidance, EBIT consensus for the year may need to go up as much as 20%: … (PLX AI) – Airbus shares jumped nearly 4% at the open as the guidance upgrade stole the show in an earnings report that beat expectations, analysts said. With the new guidance, EBIT consensus for the year may need to go up as much as 20%: … (PLX AI) – Airbus shares jumped nearly 4% at the open as the guidance upgrade stole the show in an earnings report that beat expectations, analysts said.

With the new guidance, EBIT consensus for the year may need to go up as much as 20%: analysts

The new EBIT guidance of EUR 4 billion compares with current consensus of EUR 3.46 billion

Airbus also posted the strongest Commercial margin in history

Guidance for 600 deliveries is probably too conservative, analysts said, as consensus is already at 634

The EBIT guidance is likely conservative, and Airbus has material upside in the medium term as the market recovers and it delivers strong execution, Bank of America said



