EANS-Tip Announcement AMAG Austria Metall AG / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the
aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content
of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The company AMAG Austria Metall AG is declaring the following financial reports
below:
Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock
Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 29.07.2021
Publication Location:
https://www.amag-al4u.com/en/investor-relations/financials-reports/quarterly-rep
orts.html
Further inquiry note:
Investor contact:
Christoph M. Gabriel
Head of Investor Relations
AMAG Austria Metall AG
Lamprechtshausener Strasse 61
5282 Ranshofen, Austria
Tel.: +43 (0) 7722-801-3821
Email: investorrelations@amag.at
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: AMAG Austria Metall AG
Lamprechtshausener Straße 61
A-5282 Ranshofen
phone: +43 7722 801 0
FAX: +43 7722 809 498
mail: investorrelations@amag.at
WWW: www.amag-al4u.com
ISIN: AT00000AMAG3
indexes: ATX GP, WBI, VÖNIX, ATX BI
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/100615/4980724
OTS: AMAG Austria Metall AG
