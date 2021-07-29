Resolutions of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

The following resolutions have been adopted at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Panevezio statybos trestas AB held on 29 July 2021:

1.1. To select Grant Thornton UAB as an auditor to carry out the audit of the financial statement sets of Panevezio statybos trestas AB and the companies of Panevezio statybos trestas AB Group for the years 2021 and 2022. To pay the amount not exceeding 65,000 (sixty five thousand) Euros (VAT excluded) per one year for the audit of the financial statement sets of all companies of Panevezio statybos trestas AB Group located in Lithuania, which are subject to the audit in the years 2021 and 2022 (Panevezio statybos trestas AB, Metalo meistrai UAB, Vekada UAB, Skydmedis UAB), for the audit of the financial statement sets for the years 2021 and 2022, including necessary reviews of Alinita UAB, PS Trests SIA, Territorija OOO, Kingsbud SP Z.o.o., Seskines projektai UAB, PST investicijos UAB, Ateities projektai UAB, Baltevromarket ZAO ISK, Hustal UAB, Aliuminio fasadai UAB, Tauro apartamentai UAB, for the purposes of auditing consolidated financial statements. This amount covers payment of the amount not exceeding 39,800 (thirty nine thousand eight hundred) Euros (VAT excluded) per one year for the audit of the financial statement sets of Panevezio statybos trestas AB for the years 2021 and 2022.

1.2. The auditors for carrying out the audit in the companies of Panevezio statybos trestas AB Group located outside Lithuania following the legal acts regulating accounting and audits in the countries thereof, are selected at the discretion of the General Meetings of Shareholders at these companies. Payment for these audit services is not included in the payment for the audit of the financial statement sets of the companies of Panevezio statybos trestas AB Group, specified in item 1.1. hereinabove.

1.3. To delegate the Managing Director of Panevėžio statybos trestas AB:

1.3.1. to sign the contract/contracts (and/or its/their appendixes) for carrying out the audit of the financial statement sets for the years 2021 and 2022, any integral parts of such contract/contracts, amendments of, supplements to the contract/contracts, hand-over statements and any other documents related to the proper implementation of the decision;

1.3.2. to initiate the General Meetings of Shareholders at the companies of Panevezio statybos trestas AB Group, by means of participation at the meetings thereof to ensure selection of the relevant audit companies and make sure these companies and their subsidiary companies comply with the procedure defined in item 1.4. hereinbelow.

1.4. The copies of the contracts and work completion certificates shall be provided to the parent company within 7 (seven) days from their signature.

For more information contact:

Egidijus Urbonas

Managing Director

Panevezio statybos trestas AB

Phone: (+370 45) 505 503