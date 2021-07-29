checkAd

Resolutions of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.07.2021, 09:38  |  35   |   |   

The following resolutions have been adopted at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Panevezio statybos trestas AB held on 29 July 2021:

1. Selection of an audit company and pricing of audit services.

1.1. To select Grant Thornton UAB as an auditor to carry out the audit of the financial statement sets of Panevezio statybos trestas AB and the companies of Panevezio statybos trestas AB Group for the years 2021 and 2022. To pay the amount not exceeding 65,000 (sixty five thousand) Euros (VAT excluded) per one year for the audit of the financial statement sets of all companies of Panevezio statybos trestas AB Group located in Lithuania, which are subject to the audit in the years 2021 and 2022 (Panevezio statybos trestas AB, Metalo meistrai UAB, Vekada UAB, Skydmedis UAB), for the audit of the financial statement sets for the years 2021 and 2022, including necessary reviews of Alinita UAB, PS Trests SIA, Territorija OOO, Kingsbud SP Z.o.o., Seskines projektai UAB, PST investicijos UAB, Ateities projektai UAB, Baltevromarket ZAO ISK, Hustal UAB, Aliuminio fasadai UAB, Tauro apartamentai UAB, for the purposes of auditing consolidated financial statements. This amount covers payment of the amount not exceeding 39,800 (thirty nine thousand eight hundred) Euros (VAT excluded) per one year for the audit of the financial statement sets of Panevezio statybos trestas AB for the years 2021 and 2022.

1.2. The auditors for carrying out the audit in the companies of Panevezio statybos trestas AB Group located outside Lithuania following the legal acts regulating accounting and audits in the countries thereof, are selected at the discretion of the General Meetings of Shareholders at these companies. Payment for these audit services is not included in the payment for the audit of the financial statement sets of the companies of Panevezio statybos trestas AB Group, specified in item 1.1. hereinabove.

1.3. To delegate the Managing Director of Panevėžio statybos trestas AB:

1.3.1. to sign the contract/contracts (and/or its/their appendixes) for carrying out the audit of the financial statement sets for the years 2021 and 2022, any integral parts of such contract/contracts, amendments of, supplements to the contract/contracts, hand-over statements and any other documents related to the proper implementation of the decision;

1.3.2. to initiate the General Meetings of Shareholders at the companies of Panevezio statybos trestas AB Group, by means of participation at the meetings thereof to ensure selection of the relevant audit companies and make sure these companies and their subsidiary companies comply with the procedure defined in item 1.4. hereinbelow.

1.4. The copies of the contracts and work completion certificates shall be provided to the parent company within 7 (seven) days from their signature.

For more information contact:

Egidijus Urbonas

Managing Director

Panevezio statybos trestas AB

Phone: (+370 45) 505 503





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Resolutions of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders The following resolutions have been adopted at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Panevezio statybos trestas AB held on 29 July 2021: 1. Selection of an audit company and pricing of audit services. 1.1. To select Grant Thornton …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
GSK and Vir Biotechnology Announce Joint Procurement Agreement with European Commission for ...
Bitcoin Well Announces Commencement of Trading on TSX Venture Exchange under Ticker ‘BTCW’ and ...
Basilea gibt Erhalt des Orphan-Drug-Status von der US-amerikanischen FDA für Lisavanbulin für die ...
Everything Blockchain Releases PulseChain Update from its Major Shareholder – Overwatch Partners, ...
Avricore Health Partners with Ellerca Health Inc to Offer Joint Diabetes Screening and Management ...
ATIF Holdings Limited Receives Nasdaq Notice of Deficiency Regarding Minimum Bid Price Requirement
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 2ND QUARTER 2021 AND HALF YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS
LG and Magna Sign Joint Venture Agreement and Announce Leadership Team
Media Advisory - TC Energy reaches agreement with National Defence to develop proposed world-class ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board