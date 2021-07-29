checkAd

BASF Stellar Results Are Unsustainable, Bank of America Says

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – BASF posted stellar results in the second quarter, but the performance is unsustainable, Bank of America analysts said, reiterating an underperform rating on the stock. Price target raised to EUR 60 from EUR 58, which implies 10% …

  • (PLX AI) – BASF posted stellar results in the second quarter, but the performance is unsustainable, Bank of America analysts said, reiterating an underperform rating on the stock.
  • Price target raised to EUR 60 from EUR 58, which implies 10% downside
  • Upstream chemicals enjoyed a remarkable first half as strong demand coincided with unprecedented supply outages, pushing spreads to decade high levels, BofA said
  • As capacity returns, spreads may start to come back down: BofA
