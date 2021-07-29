checkAd

EcoGraf Limited: ​​​​​​​Funding for Expansion of Battery Anode Material Facility

EcoGraf Limited: ​​​​​​​Funding for Expansion of Battery Anode Material Facility

Funding for Expansion of Battery Anode Material Facility

EcoGraf Limited ("EcoGraf" or the "Company") (ASX: EGR; FSE: FMK; OTCQX: ECGFF) is pleased to provide an update on funding arrangements for the development and expansion of its Battery Anode Material Facility in Western Australia.

The new state-of-the-art facility will produce high purity battery anode material using the Company's proprietary EcoGraf(TM) HFfree purification process for export to battery markets in Asia, Europe and North America. The initial construction timeframe for the 5,000tpa commercial scale facility is 11 months, followed by commissioning and final product qualification. The Company then plans to undertake a 12-month expansion program to achieve a production level of 20,000tpa.

EcoGraf will fund the initial phase of the development using its existing cash reserves from the successful A$54.6 million institutional placement completed in February 2021, with the expansion phase to be financed through a combination of cash reserves and loan funding.

Export Finance Australia (the Australian Government's export credit agency) has undertaken assessment on the planned development, including an evaluation of feasibility and engineering studies, development reports, market studies, technical reviews and financial models. As a result, EcoGraf has received a non-binding letter of support from Export Finance Australia to secure a US$35 million loan facility for the planned expansion, with any final commitment of finance by Export Finance Australia being subject to the satisfaction of a number of conditions customary for a loan of this nature.

This is an important milestone in the Company's development plans for the new EcoGraf(TM) Battery Anode Material Facility, which will be the first of its type globally, providing battery and electric vehicle manufacturers with sustainably produced, high performance battery anode material for lithium-ion batteries and EcoGraf is pleased to be actively supporting Australia's Critical Minerals Strategy for the transition to clean energy.

