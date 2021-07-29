checkAd

Nokia Soars More Than 8% on Strong New Margin Guidance

Autor: PLX AI
29.07.2021, 09:55   

(PLX AI) – Nokia shares soared more than 8% after the company posted earnings ahead of consensus and upgraded its margin guidance more than expected.Q2 adjusted EBIT of EUR 682 million crushed expectations of EUR 404 millionGuidance for adj. EBIT …

  • (PLX AI) – Nokia shares soared more than 8% after the company posted earnings ahead of consensus and upgraded its margin guidance more than expected.
  • Q2 adjusted EBIT of EUR 682 million crushed expectations of EUR 404 million
  • Guidance for adj. EBIT margin was raised to 10-12% from 7-10%
  • The main overperformer was very strong gross margin in Mobile Networks
  • EBIT estimates may go up 10% based on today's results, SEB said
  • Consensus may go up as much as 15%, Kepler Cheuvreux said
  • Nokia is recovering much faster than expected, while the valuation is not yet demanding, Kepler said
  • Kepler rates Nokia buy, with price target EUR 5.50


