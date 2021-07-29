Nokia Soars More Than 8% on Strong New Margin Guidance Autor: PLX AI | 29.07.2021, 09:55 | 22 | 0 | 0 29.07.2021, 09:55 | (PLX AI) – Nokia shares soared more than 8% after the company posted earnings ahead of consensus and upgraded its margin guidance more than expected.Q2 adjusted EBIT of EUR 682 million crushed expectations of EUR 404 millionGuidance for adj. EBIT … (PLX AI) – Nokia shares soared more than 8% after the company posted earnings ahead of consensus and upgraded its margin guidance more than expected.Q2 adjusted EBIT of EUR 682 million crushed expectations of EUR 404 millionGuidance for adj. EBIT … (PLX AI) – Nokia shares soared more than 8% after the company posted earnings ahead of consensus and upgraded its margin guidance more than expected.

Q2 adjusted EBIT of EUR 682 million crushed expectations of EUR 404 million

Guidance for adj. EBIT margin was raised to 10-12% from 7-10%

The main overperformer was very strong gross margin in Mobile Networks

EBIT estimates may go up 10% based on today's results, SEB said

Consensus may go up as much as 15%, Kepler Cheuvreux said

Nokia is recovering much faster than expected, while the valuation is not yet demanding, Kepler said

Kepler rates Nokia buy, with price target EUR 5.50



Nokia Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Nokia Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer