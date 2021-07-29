checkAd

SYNLAB: SYNLAB and AXA Partners enter a partnership to enhance safe travel this summer

SYNLAB: SYNLAB and AXA Partners enter a partnership to enhance safe travel this summer

29.07.2021
  • SYNLAB supports AXA Partners in enabling customers and employees to resume travel safely
  • SYNLAB and AXA Partners leverage SYNLAB's broad international laboratory network and medical expertise to provide safe and easy COVID-19 testing, ensuring delivery of PCR test results within 24 to 48 hours

SYNLAB, Europe's leading medical diagnostic services provider, and AXA Partners enter a partnership to facilitate safe and easy travelling for customers and employees. AXA Partners is part of the AXA Group, a global leader in insurance and asset management, with more than 9,000 employees serving customers worldwide.

Leveraging SYNLAB's broad laboratory network, AXA Partners' customers and employees are being offered comprehensive COVID-19 testing services in more than 10 European countries, including Spain, Portugal and France and covering around 900 testing centres. The partnership may be extended to include further countries.

PCR tests are considered gold standard for COVID-19 testing, providing the highest possible sensitivity and specificity. A negative PCR test result ensures that customers and employees are not infected with SARS-CoV-2, which helps to protect their environment. In addition, it can also facilitate their on-/homeward journey and border crossing. Besides PCR testing, the partnership also includes antigen tests and self-administrated test kits, if country regulation permits.

AXA Partners' customers and employees can find SYNLAB laboratories and sample collection points through AXA Partners' vetted medical network, whereby SYNLAB - as the preferred partner in testing for COVID-19 - is ranked first on search results.

Mathieu Floreani, CEO of SYNLAB, says: "At a time when people around the world want to resume travel and different variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus are spreading, testing remains crucial. We are pleased that AXA Partners has chosen SYNLAB as the preferred provider for testing. Together, we will make travel as safe as possible for their customers and employees."

