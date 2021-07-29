checkAd

EQS-News Patrimonium Private Equity Fund invests in Octo Actuators

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.07.2021, 10:00  |  48   |   |   

EQS Group-News: Patrimonium Asset Management AG / Key word(s): Investment
Patrimonium Private Equity Fund invests in Octo Actuators

29.07.2021 / 10:00

Patrimonium Private Equity Fund invests in Octo Actuators

Zürich, July 29, 2021 - Patrimonium Private Equity invests in Octo Actuators, a fast growing leader in the sector of integrated drive systems for the bed and furniture industry.

Octo Actuators, with operational headquarters in Grünsfeld, Baden-Württemberg, Germany, has a turnover of around € 20 million with 90 employees, and develops, manufactures and distributes its motorized drive systems throughout Europe and selectively in Asia. Its innovative electric drive systems are used in slatted, upholstered and box-spring beds as well as motorised mattresses and upholstered furniture. The company has grown strongly in recent years and plans further expansion with new products and the development of new customer segments and international markets.
The company was founded by the entrepreneur and technology developer Eckhart Dewert and is led by an experienced management team. The company's development is supported by positive market trends such as growing spending on comfort in private households and demand for solutions for the ageing population.

Strategic and financial support from Patrimonium Private Equity

Patrimonium Private Equity is taking a stake in the group's Swiss holding company and will support future growth through capital increases. The parties have agreed not to disclose transaction terms.
Prof. Dr. Mehdi Mostowfi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Octo Actuators, explains: "Patrimonium Private Equity is known as a reliable partner for growing SME's in the DACH region and the team has gained our trust due to its great entrepreneurial experience. We are convinced that further expansion will be ideally supported by Patrimonium as a partner."
Andreas Ziegler, Senior Director at Patrimonium Private Equity and designated member of the Board of Directors, adds: "The high level of innovation, the potential of the product portfolio and the track record of the team convinced us from the very beginning. We are very much looking forward to partnering with the founders and their management team and to supporting their further growth with our expertise and network."

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Patrimonium Private Equity Fund invests in Octo Actuators EQS Group-News: Patrimonium Asset Management AG / Key word(s): Investment Patrimonium Private Equity Fund invests in Octo Actuators 29.07.2021 / 10:00 Patrimonium Private Equity Fund invests in Octo ActuatorsZürich, July 29, 2021 - Patrimonium …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
DGAP-News: Baader Bank steigert Halbjahresergebnis erneut
DGAP-Adhoc: mic AG schließt Term Sheet zur Übernahme der faytech AG ab und prognostiziert bei erfolgreicher ...
DGAP-News: CANCOM: EUR 225 million book gain from divestment of business activities in the UK and Ireland
DGAP-Adhoc: CANCOM SE: CANCOM veräußert Geschäftsaktivitäten im Vereinigten Königreich und Irland und ...
DGAP-News: SNP Acquires SAP Data Specialist Datavard
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger plant Erweiterung des Produktportfolios um innovative Solar-Dachziegel und erwirbt ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: Lotto24 AG; Bieter: ZEAL Network SE
DGAP-News: CANCOM: Buchgewinn von 225 Mio. Euro aus der Veräußerung der Geschäftsaktivitäten im ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE erwirbt die Datavard AG - Finanzierung teilweise über ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Announces CHF 15 Million Private Placement
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED - Voluntary trading update for the ...
Compleo strengthens partnership with Clever in Denmark
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG aktualisiert die Finanzprognose für 2021 und reduziert ...
​​​​​​​Interessenverband Kapitalmarkt KMU: Tobias Schorr gewinnt den Journalistenpreis kumU
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces accounting consolidation of GCP
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Prognoseänderung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
Strategische Überlegungen zu vier europäischen Oiltanking Tanklägern im fortgeschrittenen ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap erwirbt 49 % an AES-100 Inc., einem Unternehmen für grüne ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement