Patrimonium Private Equity Fund invests in Octo Actuators



Zürich, July 29, 2021 - Patrimonium Private Equity invests in Octo Actuators, a fast growing leader in the sector of integrated drive systems for the bed and furniture industry.



Octo Actuators, with operational headquarters in Grünsfeld, Baden-Württemberg, Germany, has a turnover of around € 20 million with 90 employees, and develops, manufactures and distributes its motorized drive systems throughout Europe and selectively in Asia. Its innovative electric drive systems are used in slatted, upholstered and box-spring beds as well as motorised mattresses and upholstered furniture. The company has grown strongly in recent years and plans further expansion with new products and the development of new customer segments and international markets.

The company was founded by the entrepreneur and technology developer Eckhart Dewert and is led by an experienced management team. The company's development is supported by positive market trends such as growing spending on comfort in private households and demand for solutions for the ageing population.



Strategic and financial support from Patrimonium Private Equity



Patrimonium Private Equity is taking a stake in the group's Swiss holding company and will support future growth through capital increases. The parties have agreed not to disclose transaction terms.

Prof. Dr. Mehdi Mostowfi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Octo Actuators, explains: "Patrimonium Private Equity is known as a reliable partner for growing SME's in the DACH region and the team has gained our trust due to its great entrepreneurial experience. We are convinced that further expansion will be ideally supported by Patrimonium as a partner."

Andreas Ziegler, Senior Director at Patrimonium Private Equity and designated member of the Board of Directors, adds: "The high level of innovation, the potential of the product portfolio and the track record of the team convinced us from the very beginning. We are very much looking forward to partnering with the founders and their management team and to supporting their further growth with our expertise and network."

