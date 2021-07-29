Arjo Rises Over 3% After Recommendation Upgrade
(PLX AI) – Arjo shares rose more than 3% after Danske upgraded the stock to buy from hold.Arjo enjoys strong earnings growth and should be better positioned than competitor Hill-Rom, which is currently reported to be seeing buyer interest, Danske …
- (PLX AI) – Arjo shares rose more than 3% after Danske upgraded the stock to buy from hold.
- Arjo enjoys strong earnings growth and should be better positioned than competitor Hill-Rom, which is currently reported to be seeing buyer interest, Danske said
