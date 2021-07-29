Correction AB Klaipėdos nafta financial information reporting dates in 2021
Correction: AB Klaipedos nafta interim financial information for the 6 months of 2021 has been released on 29 July 2021.
AB Klaipėdos nafta (further – KN) informs that it plans to release financial information in 2021 according to the following schedule:
|Date
|Reporting information
|Within first 5 working days of every month of 2021
|KN preliminary revenues for the previous month
|29 January 2021
|Interim financial information for the year 2020
|7 April 2021
|Audited financial statements for the year 2020
|30 April 2021
|Interim financial information for the 1st quarter of 2021
|8 June 2021
|Social responsibility report for the year 2020
|29 July 2021
|Interim financial information for the 6 months of 2021
|29 October 2021
|Interim financial information for the 3 quarters of 2021
On 30 April 2021, the Company plans to convene an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
Indrė Kisielienė, Acting Chief Financial Officer, +370 686 16276.
