Accenture Acquires Openmind in Italy to Help Clients Reimagine Commerce Experiences

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Openmind, a boutique commerce agency in Italy with key capabilities in cloud-based platforms, to meet client demand in the rapidly growing commerce market and deliver transformative experiences.

Accenture acquires Openmind in Italy to help clients reimagine commerce experiences (Graphic: Business Wire)

Notably the first acquisition for Accenture Interactive in the country, Openmind boasts a multidisciplinary consulting approach in the areas of commerce, content, strategy, experience design and technology, which will enhance Accenture Interactive’s capabilities to deliver greater operational excellence to clients across all industry sectors, particularly luxury and fashion. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Spurred by the pandemic, the Italian fashion industry has rapidly accelerated towards ecommerce and online sales and expects to see double-digit growth in the next three years1, resulting in the need for requisite skills to deliver data-driven, human-centric digital experiences across connected platforms and leading cloud technologies. The acquisition of Openmind will continue to scale Accenture Interactive’s commerce capabilities in the region, offering clients strategy and implementation of seamless commerce experiences on platforms including, Adobe, Salesforce and SAP along with helping meet clients’ ambitions for international expansion through Accenture’s global delivery network.

“We are delighted to welcome the Openmind team who will join us in our mission to drive greater impact and commerce efficiencies for our clients in Italy and around the world,” said Massimo Morielli, president of Europe for Accenture Interactive. “The pandemic accelerated the shift to buying things online in a major way and has opened up a world of opportunities to brands to transform the commerce experience. They cannot ignore the direction their customers are heading in and the deep experience of the Openmind team will ensure our clients have the tools needed to create these seamless experiences.”

