Result of the auction of treasury bills on 29 July 2021

Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below: ISIN Bid Mill. kr. (nominal) Sale Stop-rate (per cent) Pro-rata Price ﻿﻿98 18262 DKT 01/09/21 III 2,000 1,000

-0.538 100 % 100.0449 98 18346 DKT 01/12/21 IV 360

360

-0.54

100 % 100.1818 98 18429 DKT 01/03/22 I 3,240 1,540

-0.566

100 % 100.3328 98 18502 DKT 01/06/22 II 5,100 1,100

-0.566 100 % 100.4787 Total 10,700 4,000

The sale will settle 2 August 2021.







