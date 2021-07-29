Result of the auction of treasury bills on 29 July 2021
Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:
|ISIN
|Bid Mill. kr. (nominal)
|Sale
|Stop-rate (per cent)
|Pro-rata
|Price
|98 18262 DKT 01/09/21 III
|2,000
|
1,000
|-0.538
|100 %
|100.0449
|98 18346 DKT 01/12/21 IV
|
360
|
360
|
-0.54
|100 %
|100.1818
|98 18429 DKT 01/03/22 I
|3,240
|
1,540
|
-0.566
|100 %
|100.3328
|98 18502 DKT 01/06/22 II
|5,100
|
1,100
|-0.566
|100 %
|100.4787
|Total
|10,700
|
4,000
The sale will settle 2 August 2021.
