Result of the auction of treasury bills on 29 July 2021

29.07.2021   

Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:      

ISIN Bid Mill. kr. (nominal) Sale Stop-rate (per cent) Pro-rata Price
﻿﻿98 18262 DKT 01/09/21 III 2,000 1,000
 -0.538 100 % 100.0449
98 18346 DKT 01/12/21 IV 360
 360
 -0.54
 100 % 100.1818
98 18429 DKT 01/03/22 I 3,240 1,540
 -0.566
 100 % 100.3328
98 18502 DKT 01/06/22 II 5,100 1,100
 -0.566 100 % 100.4787
Total 10,700 4,000
      

The sale will settle 2 August 2021.





