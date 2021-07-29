Schaltbau Holding AG: Pintsch acquires WOLBER Antriebstechnik

- Pintsch adds innovative point machine technology specialist to portfolio - Additional growth potential for point components on international markets - Schaltbau Holding reinforces core Rail business with selective tuck-in acquisitions



Munich / Dinslaken, 29 July 2021 - Pintsch GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Schaltbau Holding AG [ISIN DE000A2NBTL2], has signed a share purchase agreement with the point machine specialist WOLBER Antriebstechnik GmbH, based in Velbert, Germany. In 2020, WOLBER generated revenue in the low single-digit million range and has expert knowledge in the field of innovative point machine technology. With this move, the product portfolio of Pintsch GmbH for railway control and safety technology will now be complemented with an additional key component that can be used in interlocking systems. As part of its acquisition strategy, the Schaltbau Group is looking to make selective small-scale tuck-in acquisitions to broaden its existing portfolio in the Rail sector with a view to bolstering its market position in its core business. The transaction is due to be completed in August 2021. The two parties have agreed not to disclose the volume of the transaction.

"Strengthening our core Rail business is a key element of our Strategy 2023," said Dr Jürgen Brandes, CEO of Schaltbau Holding AG. "The acquisition of WOLBER is a good example of how we want to meaningfully supplement our portfolio of products and services with innovative components and services supplied by smaller companies that have so far tended to operate at national level."

Growth potential through international marketing

WOLBER Antriebstechnik GmbH is a supplier of components for railway signalling technology and point machine systems as well as one of the leading refurbishment specialists for point machines in Germany. The internationally positioned sales team at Pintsch GmbH will help unlock growth potential by marketing components made by WOLBER on a global basis, particularly the newly developed, innovative point machine system.