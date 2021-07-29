Genetron Health Partners with Guizhou Province’s Dafang County to Lead Liver Cancer Early Screening Project

BEIJING, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”, NASDAQ: GTH), a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in offering molecular profiling tests, early cancer screening products and companion diagnostics development, today announced that it will work with Guizhou Province’s Dafang County authorities to lead the “Early Screening for Regional Liver Cancer Prevention and Containment Demonstration Project”. Backed by the Central Committee of the Chinese Peasants and Workers Democratic Party and guided by China’s National Cancer Center, this project is a collective effort that will be carried out by the Dafang County Health Bureau, the People’s Hospital of Dafang, and Genetron Health.



The project seeks to push boundaries for leading cancer early screening technologies, products, and services in China’s rural markets, enabling healthcare efforts to reach a wider range of people. This project represents Genetron Health’s latest efforts to partner with local governments, following the Company’s previous partnership with Wuxi’s Huishan district.