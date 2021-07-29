checkAd

Genetron Health Partners with Guizhou Province’s Dafang County to Lead Liver Cancer Early Screening Project

BEIJING, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”, NASDAQ: GTH), a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in offering molecular profiling tests, early cancer screening products and companion diagnostics development, today announced that it will work with Guizhou Province’s Dafang County authorities to lead the “Early Screening for Regional Liver Cancer Prevention and Containment Demonstration Project”. Backed by the Central Committee of the Chinese Peasants and Workers Democratic Party and guided by China’s National Cancer Center, this project is a collective effort that will be carried out by the Dafang County Health Bureau, the People’s Hospital of Dafang, and Genetron Health.

The project seeks to push boundaries for leading cancer early screening technologies, products, and services in China’s rural markets, enabling healthcare efforts to reach a wider range of people. This project represents Genetron Health’s latest efforts to partner with local governments, following the Company’s previous partnership with Wuxi’s Huishan district.

Genetron Health will work with its partners to carry out early screening, diagnosis, treatment, follow-up screenings, and patient management for high risk liver cancer groups in Guizhou’s Dafang County. Genetron Health will establish a comprehensive cancer prevention and containment model that prioritizes prevention, and integrates it with long-term screening management, diagnosis, and treatment.

HCCscreen, Genetron Health’s blood-based early screening test for hepatocellular carcinoma, will play a key role in this project. HCCscreen leverages Genetron Health’s original technology, Mutation Capsule, to simultaneously detect different biomarkers in a blood sample without reducing sensitivity; the technology can also be used repeatedly on the same blood sample. This enables it to obtain more comprehensive, accurate information in a manner that is not only simple, fast, and precise, but is also more accessible for doctors and patients. In 2019, China’s National Cancer Center used HCCscreen’s liver cancer early screening liquid biopsy technology in a large-scale prospective cohort study. According to the project’s recently released data, HCCscreen was able to achieve 88% sensitivity and 93% specificity in a prospective cohort of 1,615 HBsAg positive patients, indicating performance superior to that of studies using ultrasound and AFP detection technology.

