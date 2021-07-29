checkAd

Israeli remote medicine applications are changing the future IMPROVATE Life-Saving Technologies Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 10:48  |  47   |   |   

Defense sensor technologies used to create system that can monitor vital signs from a distance; touchless camera-free sensor monitors the elderly for falls; and hand-held ultrasound scanner enables home diagnosis

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading health professionals from Israel and around the world, government officials and top Israeli med-tech companies discussed the exciting future of medicine in diverse fields such as bioengineering and cell therapy, remote medicine, the use of artificial intelligence and big data, and more, at the IMPROVATE Life-Saving Technologies conference.

Watch the conference: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JVXG6xOEUcY

Among the speakers at the conference were Israel's Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology, Orit Farkash Hacohen; Dr. Andrei Baciu, Secretary of State within the Romanian Ministry of Health; and Rosen Plevneliev, former president of Bulgaria. Leading health experts included Prof. Roni Gamzu, Director of the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center; Prof. Ze'ev Rotstein, Director of Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem; Nikolay Hadjidontchev, General Manager of Teva Pharmaceuticals, Bulgaria;  Dr. Galia Barkai,  Director of Sheba Beyond, Sheba Medical Center's  Virtual Hospital; Dr. Cristina Berteanu, Director of the Neolife Medical Center,  Bucharest, Romania; Milena Stoycheva, a Bulgarian Entrepreneur and Educator;  Dr. Yossi Bahagon, a Serial Med-tech Entrepreneur and VC; Bareket Knafo, Head of Israel's Economic and Trade Mission to Romania and Ukraine; and Dr. Laurentia Nicoletta  Gales, Associate Professor of Oncology at Bucharest's "Carol Davila" University of Medicine and Pharmacy.

Companies represented at the conference: MDA-NET, IAI Elta Systems, G-medical, Telesofia, Patho-Logica, Innocan Pharma, BioLight Life Sciences, Imedis, Sivan, Rithem Life Sciences, Kadimastem, Pulsenmore, Vayyar, Healables, Precise-Bio, Enlivex Therapeutics, and Hospikol.

Prof. Ze'ev Rotstein, Director of Hadassah Medical Center, addressed the conference on how better data creates better care.

"We are on the verge of being able to constantly monitor patients 24 hours a day - in modern countries - and using AI to interpret this data, and this is exactly the difference between life and death," Rotstein said. "Big data is enormously important. Big data is not only the clinical data of the patients, but we are deepening our understanding of all the genomics. We know how to perform full gene diagnostics, we know how to perform next generation sequencing of the data, we can collect data on risk groups, and we can provide better or earlier diagnostics to prevent disease or at least detect disease early on in order to be able to treat it." 

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Israeli remote medicine applications are changing the future IMPROVATE Life-Saving Technologies Conference Defense sensor technologies used to create system that can monitor vital signs from a distance; touchless camera-free sensor monitors the elderly for falls; and hand-held ultrasound scanner enables home diagnosis TEL AVIV, Israel, July 29, 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FountainCap extends flagship China strategy to Europe with UCITS launch
Are Textbooks Holding Back Cures for Cancer?
Automotive Lighting Manufacturers Capitalizing on Advanced Front Headlights Sales, Overall Demand to Surpass US$ 34.7 Bn in 2021: FMI
KBC Releases New Version of Process Simulation Technology to Support Green Energy
Aerospace Valves Market worth $14.0 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Cell and Gene Therapy Market Size to Reach 6,570.0 Million in 2027 | Rising Use of Gene Therapy to ...
Reynolds U.K.'s POWER DMS Awarded Silver-Level Integration Status from DAF Trucks N.V.
Qualcomm Earnings Release Available on Company's Investor Relations Website
Choosing financial advisor during and after the pandemic
OKEx lists Axie Infinity's AXS
Titel
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
New Study Reveals That High Quality Healthy Plant-Based Diets Cut COVID-19 Risk
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Former Israel Antitrust Commissioner to Israel's Competition Authority that approved controversial merger of Unilever and Ben & Jerry's in Israel says: "Unilever Global's Ben and Jerry's announcement to end sales is illegal."
Could A Helium Shortage Derail The Tech Boom
Matterport Marks its Public Debut by Digitizing the Nasdaq MarketSite
Seadrill Limited (SDRL) - Agreement with Stakeholders to raise $350 million and reduce liabilities ...
Lumen expands its fibre network in Europe
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...