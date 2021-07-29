TEL AVIV, Israel, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading health professionals from Israel and around the world, government officials and top Israeli med-tech companies discussed the exciting future of medicine in diverse fields such as bioengineering and cell therapy, remote medicine, the use of artificial intelligence and big data, and more, at the IMPROVATE Life-Saving Technologies conference.

Watch the conference: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JVXG6xOEUcY

Among the speakers at the conference were Israel's Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology, Orit Farkash Hacohen; Dr. Andrei Baciu, Secretary of State within the Romanian Ministry of Health; and Rosen Plevneliev, former president of Bulgaria. Leading health experts included Prof. Roni Gamzu, Director of the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center; Prof. Ze'ev Rotstein, Director of Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem; Nikolay Hadjidontchev, General Manager of Teva Pharmaceuticals, Bulgaria; Dr. Galia Barkai, Director of Sheba Beyond, Sheba Medical Center's Virtual Hospital; Dr. Cristina Berteanu, Director of the Neolife Medical Center, Bucharest, Romania; Milena Stoycheva, a Bulgarian Entrepreneur and Educator; Dr. Yossi Bahagon, a Serial Med-tech Entrepreneur and VC; Bareket Knafo, Head of Israel's Economic and Trade Mission to Romania and Ukraine; and Dr. Laurentia Nicoletta Gales, Associate Professor of Oncology at Bucharest's "Carol Davila" University of Medicine and Pharmacy.

Companies represented at the conference: MDA-NET, IAI Elta Systems, G-medical, Telesofia, Patho-Logica, Innocan Pharma, BioLight Life Sciences, Imedis, Sivan, Rithem Life Sciences, Kadimastem, Pulsenmore, Vayyar, Healables, Precise-Bio, Enlivex Therapeutics, and Hospikol.

Prof. Ze'ev Rotstein, Director of Hadassah Medical Center, addressed the conference on how better data creates better care.

"We are on the verge of being able to constantly monitor patients 24 hours a day - in modern countries - and using AI to interpret this data, and this is exactly the difference between life and death," Rotstein said. "Big data is enormously important. Big data is not only the clinical data of the patients, but we are deepening our understanding of all the genomics. We know how to perform full gene diagnostics, we know how to perform next generation sequencing of the data, we can collect data on risk groups, and we can provide better or earlier diagnostics to prevent disease or at least detect disease early on in order to be able to treat it."