checkAd

Avalara for Hospitality Helps Lodging Businesses Manage Tax Compliance

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 10:50  |  30   |   |   

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced the availability of Avalara for Hospitality, a solution for hotel chains, resorts, online travel agencies, property management groups, and short-term rental operators that automates the most onerous and time-consuming aspects of tax compliance, including calculation and filing of sales and lodging tax returns.

“Today’s announcement coincides with businesses in this sector emerging from shutdowns and curtailed operations, and developing a path forward to growth and profitability,” said Sanjay Parthasarathy, chief product officer at Avalara. “Many hospitality businesses have used the enforced downtime to implement new technologies that modernize operations, streamline processes via automation, gain efficiencies, and reduce the risk of audits and fines for noncompliance of tax and other obligations. Avalara for Hospitality helps these businesses manage the full breadth of their tax compliance commitments, and deal with the many changes in rates, rules, and new tax types added by jurisdictions.”

Address compulsory hospitality compliance obligations with Avalara

Avalara for Hospitality provides the following benefits to businesses:

Improve compliance. Maintaining accurate tax rates and rules is a labor-intensive process, whether a business is managing a single property or a chain of hotels. Getting rates wrong or not understanding total obligations can result in overpaying or underpaying taxes. Tax experts at Avalara track lodging and related tax rates at the city, county, and state level, and Avalara for Hospitality automates these tax calculations. Avalara also helps determine which taxes are owed and remits your funds to the jurisdiction on a regular cadence, facilitating compliance.

Streamline reporting. Manually consolidating data to determine tax obligations for online travel agencies, property management groups, and hotel chains via their back-end systems is a time-consuming process, prone to human error. Avalara for Hospitality can integrate with your existing hospitality marketplace, ERP, PMS, point-of-sale, or accounting platforms, delivering consistent rates and reporting across sales channels and internal systems.

Improve process efficiency. Preparing, filing, and remitting reports for city, county, and state jurisdictions requires significant manual effort, with even greater complexity if a business is operating properties in multiple jurisdictions or renting through multiple channels. Customers can offload returns preparation, filing, and remitting to Avalara. Avalara for Hospitality also allows businesses to write a single remittance check, and Avalara distributes the funds based on what is owed to each jurisdiction, helping to reduce costs and increase efficiency and compliance.

Reduce audit risk, improve customer experience. Streamline processes to create a simple, reliable booking experience that includes tax rates to show exact charges up front. In addition, improve pricing transparency while mitigating audit risk. Avalara integrates with booking platforms to provide a consistent rate, no matter how your customers make their reservation.

“Avalara for Hospitality provides businesses with a technology solution to solve for an ongoing, complex, time-consuming compliance burden that diverts resources away from business-building activities,” said Oliver Hoare, general manager for Lodging at Avalara. “As hotels and resorts begin a return to full capacity, streamlining a host of back-office operations including the calculation, filing, and remittance of lodging, sales, and other taxes is essential to remaining competitive, mitigating current and future risk, and maintaining a laser focus on growth.”

Avalara will continue to add new capabilities and functionality, including additional hospitality tax types, to upcoming releases of the Avalara for Hospitality solution.

For additional information on Avalara for Hospitality, please click here.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in Brazil, Europe, and India. More information at avalara.com.

Avalara Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Avalara for Hospitality Helps Lodging Businesses Manage Tax Compliance Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced the availability of Avalara for Hospitality, a solution for hotel chains, resorts, online travel agencies, property …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Teva Generic Medicines Saved the United States $28.8 Billion in 2020, and a Total of $43.1 Billion ...
Teva Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tech Alert: Navigating Driver Privacy and Safety of Electric Vehicles, Self-Driving Vehicles
SkinTE Met Primary and Secondary Endpoints in Final Analysis from Diabetic Foot Ulcer Trial
Hyliion Announces Long-Range Version of Hypertruck ERX Targeting Zero-Emission Vehicle Credits
Europcar Mobility Group: First Half 2021 Results
Air Liquide: First Half Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22.07.21Avalara Managed Tax Category Classification Simplifies Product Classifications and Taxability Determinations for Businesses
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Avalara to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Avalara verbessert Mehrwertsteuerlösungen, um globalen Unternehmen die Verwaltung von Mehrwertsteuerregistrierungen, -berechnungen und -berichten zu ermöglichen
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Avalara Enhances VAT Solutions to Enable Global Businesses to Manage VAT Registrations, Calculations, and Reporting
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21Avalara Appoints Srinivas Tallapragada and Retired Lieutenant General Bruce Crawford to its Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten