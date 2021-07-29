African Energy Chamber: Associate Minister of Natural Gas and Electricity of Alberta, Canada, Hon. Dale Nally Confirms Participation at African Energy Week 2021

Associate Minister of Natural Gas and Electricity of Alberta, Canada, Hon. Dale Nally Confirms Participation at African Energy Week 2021 A speaker commitment by Hon. Dale Nally will further African Energy Week's agenda regarding the role of natural gas in the global energy transition.

African Energy Week (AEW) 2021 is proud to host Hon. Dale Nally, Associate Minister of Natural Gas and Electricity, Alberta, Canada, as a speaker at the four-day interactive conference and networking event on the 9th-12th of November 2021. Representing Canada at Africa's premier energy event, Hon. Dale Nally will drive a discussion on natural gas and Africa's energy transition and the value of gas-to-power solutions, emphasizing Africa-Canada relations and the role that Canadian service providers have to play in Africa.

Having served as the Associate Minister of Natural Gas and Electricity in Alberta since 2019, Hon. Nally has placed natural gas and associated gas-to-power solutions as top of the agenda in Canada's energy development. Under his leadership, the government has established a more business friendly regulatory environment for natural gas companies in Alberta, fast tracking growth across the sector. Prioritizing the global climate agenda and the utilization of cleaner sources of fuel, Hon. Nally promotes natural gas as the ideal energy solution, not only for Canada, but for the global economy. Accordingly, Hon. Nally will bring a unique set of skills and decades of experience to AEW 2021 in Cape Town, promoting the role of natural gas in facilitating a transition to cleaner fuel sources, while emphasizing the role that energy plays in accelerating socio-economic growth.