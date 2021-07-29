checkAd

Bilibili to Hold Extraordinary General Meeting on September 1, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.07.2021, 11:00  |  23   |   |   

SHANGHAI, China, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bilibili Inc. (the “Company” or “Bilibili”) (Nasdaq: BILI and HKEX: 9626), an iconic brand and a leading video community for young generations in China, today published a notice to announce that it will hold an extraordinary general meeting (the “EGM”) of shareholders (the “Notice of EGM”) at Building 3, Guozheng Center, No. 485 Zhengli Road, Yangpu District, Shanghai, People’s Republic of China on September 1, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. (Beijing time) (or soon after the Class Y Meeting and the Class Z Meeting, both of which are defined below), for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the Proposed Resolutions set forth in the Notice of EGM. The Notice of EGM and form of proxy for the EGM are available on the Company’s website at https://ir.bilibili.com/. The board of directors of Bilibili fully supports the Proposed Resolutions (defined in the Notice of EGM) and recommends that shareholders and holders of ADSs vote in favor of the resolutions set out in the Notice of EGM.

The Company will hold a class meeting of holders of the Class Y ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.0001 each (the “Class Y Meeting”) and a class meeting of holders of Class Z ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.0001 each (the “Class Z Meeting”) convened on the same date and at the same place as the EGM, for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the Class-based Resolution set forth respectively in the notice of each of the Class Y Meeting and the Class Z Meeting. The notice and form of proxy for each of the Class Y Meeting and the Class Z Meeting are available on the Company’s website at https://ir.bilibili.com/.

Holders of record of ordinary shares of the Company at the close of business on July 28, 2021 (Hong Kong time) are entitled to notice of, to attend and vote at, the EGM or any adjournment or postponement thereof, and, as applicable, the Class Y Meeting or the Class Z Meeting. Holders of the Company’s American depositary shares (“ADSs”) as of the close of business on July 28, 2021 (New York time) who wish to exercise their voting rights for the underlying Class Z ordinary shares must act through the depositary of the Company’s ADS program, Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas.

