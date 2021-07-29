Mineworx Grants Stock Options

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineworx Technologies Ltd., (the "Company" or "Mineworx") (TSXV: MWX) (OTCQB: MWXRD) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) announces the Company has granted an aggregate of 4,000,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees and various consultants of the Company. The options are at an exercise price of $0.10 per share and valid for a period of five years from the date of the grant and vest upon granting. The options are granted in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan approved by the shareholders on June 22, 2021.



The grant of the options has been approved by the Board of Directors and is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

