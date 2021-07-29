checkAd

HYPE GVA 2.0 NFTs Startup, MyLads, seals an investment round of €7.6M

LONDON, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HYPE Sports Innovation, GVA 2.0 Startup, MyLads, a leader in Augmented Reality (AR) Sports Fan Engagement, is working with some of the most well known international football teams on the planet - the four mega-clubs and one national federation team including SL Benfica, Sporting CP, FC Porto, Portuguese Football Federation, and the legendary Club Atlético Madrid.

MyLads has now closed a €7.6 million Seed Investment Round led by Riva Technology and Entertainment (RTE), to leverage Tech areas (new AR experiences and others), and attract new international clients. The investment of RTE means that the entire ecosystem of RTE companies will be coming into play. RTE's diverse portfolio of companies will allow MyLads to benefit from a range of industry leaders. In addition, investor António Félix da Costa from Formula-E World Champion, and Co-Founder of APEX Capital have joined the round along with the support from Sociedade Albuquerque & Almeida Advogados. 

MyLads has already launched collectibles that are available for sale worldwide featuring football superstars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, João Félix, Eusébio, and Bruno Fernandes

"Our investment into MyLads is a strategic move that allows us to dive more into the world of Augmented Reality which is effectively powering fan engagement. Our diverse portfolio of companies is an excellent opportunity to leverage gaming, sports, fan engagement, and technology. MyLads founders have done a great job securing some of the best teams in Europe and we look forward to seeing their vision come to life," said RTE CEO, Paul Roy.

The team has developed MyLads mobile app, which opens up a whole new world of augmented reality (AR) and football, bringing to life the stadium experience right from your mobile device. Users can now engage with players, teams, lockers room, tour buses, and much more, along with exclusive content for super fans!

Another milestone that MyLads achieved was to get named as one of the Finalists of HYPE GVA 2.0, a program run and promoted by HYPE Sports Innovation, where several international startups in the sports market were selected by top clubs, federations, and brands in the industry, to offer their solutions that will help market leaders to solve their specific challenges. Through this program, MyLads captured the interest of nine international sports teams; two eSports teams; and seven companies in the NFTs area, which is one of the fastest growing segments in SportsTech and receives growing attention from Investors.

