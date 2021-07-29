checkAd

DGAP-News LPKF receives order from the solar industry

DGAP-News: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
LPKF receives order from the solar industry

29.07.2021 / 11:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Garbsen, July 29, 2021 - The technology company LPKF Laser & Electronics AG has again received an order from a leading global company to equip a production facility for solar modules. The order has an expected total volume of just under EUR 10 million and is expected to generate revenue in 2022.

LPKF has been a leading supplier of highly specialized laser systems for structuring thin-film solar modules for 14 years. Thin-film modules are characterized by high economic efficiency and are mainly used in the professional sector.

"The new order shows that our laser systems help to further increase the efficiency of solar modules and thus increase the competitiveness of our customers," says CFO Christian Witt. "Furthermore, we are contributing to generate clean, sustainable and economical energy."

With LPKF's high-precision laser technology, module manufacturers can significantly increase the efficiency of each individual solar module. This makes the production of solar power more competitive - even without government subsidies.

About LPKF
LPKF Laser & Electronics AG is a leading supplier of laser-based solutions for the technology industry. LPKF laser systems are vital in the manufacture of printed circuit boards, microchips, automotive parts, solar panels and many other components. Founded in 1976, the company is headquartered in Garbsen near Hanover, Germany, and is active worldwide through subsidiaries and agencies. The shares of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG are listed on the SDAX and the TecDAX of the Deutsch Börse stock exchange (ISIN 0006450000).



Contact:
Bettina Schäfer, Department Manager Group Communication & Investor Relations
29.07.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wertpapier


DGAP-News LPKF receives order from the solar industry DGAP-News: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous LPKF receives order from the solar industry 29.07.2021 / 11:05 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Garbsen, July 29, 2021 - The …

