LPKF Laser Gets EUR 10 Million Order from Solar Industry

Autor: PLX AI
29.07.2021, 11:07  |  25   |   |   

(PLX AI) – LPKF Laser received an order from a leading global company to equip a production facility for solar modules. The order has an expected total volume of just under EUR 10 million and is expected to generate revenue in 2022

  • (PLX AI) – LPKF Laser received an order from a leading global company to equip a production facility for solar modules.
  • The order has an expected total volume of just under EUR 10 million and is expected to generate revenue in 2022
