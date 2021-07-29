LPKF Laser Gets EUR 10 Million Order from Solar Industry
(PLX AI) – LPKF Laser received an order from a leading global company to equip a production facility for solar modules. The order has an expected total volume of just under EUR 10 million and is expected to generate revenue in 2022
(PLX AI) – LPKF Laser received an order from a leading global company to equip a production facility for solar modules. The order has an expected total volume of just under EUR 10 million and is expected to generate revenue in 2022
LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – LPKF Laser received an order from a leading global company to equip a production facility for solar modules.
- The order has an expected total volume of just under EUR 10 million and is expected to generate revenue in 2022
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0