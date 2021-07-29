Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

LPKF Laser Gets EUR 10 Million Order from Solar Industry (PLX AI) – LPKF Laser received an order from a leading global company to equip a production facility for solar modules. The order has an expected total volume of just under EUR 10 million and is expected to generate revenue in 2022



