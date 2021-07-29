checkAd

DGAP-News Lloyds Banking Group PLC: 2021 Half-Year Results

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.07.2021, 11:20   

DGAP-News: Lloyds Banking Group PLC / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Lloyds Banking Group PLC: 2021 Half-Year Results

29.07.2021 / 11:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Lloyds Banking Group plc

2021 Half-Year Results

29 July 2021

RESULTS FOR THE HALF-YEAR

"During the first six months of 2021, the Group has delivered a solid financial performance with continued business momentum, bolstered by an improved macroeconomic outlook for the UK. While we are seeing clear progress in the vaccine roll out and emergence from lockdown restrictions, the coronavirus pandemic continues to have a significant impact on the people, businesses and communities of the UK. In this context, the Group remains committed to Helping Britain Recover from the pandemic and delivering for all stakeholders."

William Chalmers
Interim Group Chief Executive

Solid financial performance with continued business momentum, bolstered by improved macroeconomic outlook

  • Good progress on Strategic Review 2021 priorities, including record customer satisfaction scores, improved capabilities in Markets products and a leading payments card spend market share
  • Announced today the acquisition of Embark, a fast growing investment and retirement platform business. Embark enhances our capabilities to address the attractive mass market and self-directed Wealth segment, completing the Group's Wealth proposition. Embark will also enable the Group to re-platform its pensions and retirement proposition, significantly strengthening its offering in Retirement, an important growth market
  • Statutory profit before tax of £3.9 billion, increased significantly on first half of 2020, benefiting from solid business momentum and a net impairment credit in the period
  • Net income of £7.6 billion, up 2 per cent, with increased average interest-earning assets at £441 billion, a strong banking net interest margin of 2.50 per cent and other income of £2.4 billion, alongside a reduction in operating lease depreciation
  • Sustained cost discipline with operating costs of £3.7 billion, including the impact of rebuilding variable pay in the context of stronger than expected financial performance
  • Remediation charge of £425 million, materially driven by the £91 million regulatory fine relating to the communication of historical insurance renewals, £150 million of redress and operational costs for HBOS Reading, and charges in relation to other ongoing legacy programmes
  • Net impairment credit of £656 million, including £333 million in the second quarter, as a result of an £837 million release driven by improvements to the macroeconomic outlook for the UK, combined with robust credit performance. Management judgements in respect of coronavirus retained, now c.£1.2 billion

Balance sheet and capital strength further enhanced

Wertpapier


