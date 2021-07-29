Summary of AB Klaipedos nafta webinar

checkAd

On the 29th July 2021, AB Klaipedos nafta (KN) held an investor conference webinar where KN Chief Executive Officer Darius Šilenskis and acting Chief Financial Officer Indrė Kisielienė commented Company’s financial results for the six months of 2021. 

Webinar recording is available online at: https://youtu.be/BmHfUpOVmEM

The presentation demonstrated during the webinar is attached to this announcement.


Indrė Kisielienė, Acting Chief Financial Officer, +370 686 16276


