Fortis Inc. Releases 2021 Sustainability Update and Announces Support for the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures

Achieved 15% reduction in Scope 1 emissions in 2020 supporting 75% emissions reduction target by 2035

Signed on as a supporter of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures

Realized best safety performance in the Corporation's history in 2020

Attained gender parity on the Board of Directors

Added new key performance indicators, a number of which align with Sustainability Accounting Standards Board standards

Reached top quartile reliability performance relative to industry peers

"Fortis continues to execute on its sustainability strategy and deliver cleaner energy to customers," said David Hutchens, President and Chief Executive Officer, Fortis. "We are optimistic about the future and our ability to continue investment in the energy infrastructure needed to address climate change. Our actions and results to date show that we have both the plan and the commitment to ensure Fortis remains a strong, sustainable company for the benefit of all of our stakeholders."

The report includes information on the Corporation's progress to reduce emissions, updated sustainability key performance indicators and an announcement that Fortis is a supporter of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD"). By becoming a TCFD supporter, the Corporation has committed to fully implement the TCFD recommendations, including a climate scenario analysis to assess resiliency of its energy delivery businesses.

The core business of Fortis is to deliver electricity and natural gas to customers. Energy delivery represents 93% of our assets with the remaining assets associated with generation. More than $800 million of capital expenditures in 2020 focused on delivering cleaner energy to customers.

Notably, Fortis achieved a 15% reduction in Scope 1 emissions, equivalent to taking 400,000 vehicles off the road in one year. This reduction was largely due to the closure of the Navajo Coal Generation Facility at Tucson Electric Power ("TEP") in late 2019 and demonstrates progress towards our target to reduce carbon emissions by 75% by 2035 from a 2019 base year. This corporate-wide target builds on our existing low emissions profile, aligns with the goals of the Paris Agreement and exceeds the pace of reduction outlined in the two-degree Celsius pathway.