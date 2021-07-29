checkAd

Swedish company ZandCell offers Russia 750 million dose vaccine capacity for Sputnik V and Aurora

STOCKHOLM, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZandCell, a biotech company with a proven track record in immunotherapies and COVID-19 diagnostics is announcing that it wants to manufacture the Russian vaccines for worldwide distribution.

The company has signed several contracts with various governments in Asia, South America, and Africa for the manufacturing and sale of 160 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. The need for COVID-19 vaccines in less developed countries is enormous.

"We want either Sputnik V vaccine from Gamaleya or Aurora from Vector Institute. Or both. We need a very short preparation time before the actual manufacturing of vaccine vials. I believe Sputnik V is the best vaccine in the world right now. It uses a dual boost mechanism with two different vectors and achieves a better sustainable immunity compared to others. The vaccine is safe and also produces neutralizing antibodies against all new strains. It is also easier to transport and handle in comparison with other vaccines with long cool chains," said Michael Zand, CEO of ZandCell.

"Currently, there are huge demands for manufacturing and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines. For this reason, ZandCell very much welcomes and offers cooperation with Russia  to work with independent manufacturing companies like ZandCell to speed up the process of immunization globally and at a more affordable price."

"We believe that the issue of vaccination will help both individuals and businesses worldwide, and also the social stability of each country as a whole. The development of the world's first COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik-V, is one of the most successful. I wasn't surprised when the announcement about the vaccine came last year. I always knew they were the best in virology."

For our part, we are committed to sustainable development and would like to help or support the vaccination of those in need by manufacturing the Russian vaccines.

We are ready to manufacture 750 million doses per year and we offer our capacity to Russia. Financially, we are in a good position to invest in vaccine production," said Michael Zand.

About ZandCell
ZandCell is a privately held, biotechnology company committed to bringing to market life-transforming therapeutics for patients with untreatable diseases. The company focuses on diseases for which the unmet medical need is high, the biology for treatment is clear, and for which there are no current effective treatment modalities. The company is led by a management team experienced in the development and commercialization of disease therapeutics. The overall objective of ZandCell and its operations is to develop medical treatments in the fields of regenerative medicine, gene editing, and immunotherapy worldwide.

For more information on ZandCell email: info@ZandCell.com
Please visit the company's website at ZandCell.com or follow @ZandCell on Twitter.

Contacts
ZandCell
Michael Zand
info@zandcell.com
+46-736-779970

 




