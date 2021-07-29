checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Nabaltec AG: Nabaltec raises forecast for Financial Year 2021 and publishes preliminary data for the first half of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.07.2021, 11:43  |  27   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Nabaltec AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Nabaltec AG: Nabaltec raises forecast for Financial Year 2021 and publishes preliminary data for the first half of 2021

29-Jul-2021 / 11:43 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nabaltec raises forecast for Financial Year 2021 and publishes preliminary data for the first half of 2021

Schwandorf, 29 July 2021 - Nabaltec has raised its forecast due to its strong course of business in the first half of 2021 and the positive outlook for the remainder of the year. Nabaltec AG now expects revenue growth to range from 11% to 14% for 2021 as a whole (formerly: 6% to 9%) and an EBIT margin of between 10% to 12% (formerly: 8% to 10%).

Nabaltec AG's course of business in the first half of 2021 was very strong. According to preliminary data, consolidated revenues climbed to EUR 93.9 million from January to June 2021, for a gain of 14.8% over the first half of 2020 (EUR 81.8 million). The "Functional Fillers" product segment reported EUR 65.6 million in revenues according to preliminary data while revenues in the "Specialty Alumina" product segment were EUR 28.4 million. Nabaltec AG posted EUR 47.9 million in revenues in the second quarter of 2021, up 31.6% from the same period of last year (EUR 36.4 million). EBIT in the first half of the year amounted to EUR 10.5 million according to preliminary data, compared to EUR 2.1 million in the same period of last year, and EBIT margin (EBIT as a percentage of total performance) climbed to 11.3%.

Contact:

Günther Spitzer
Nabaltec AG
Phone: +49 9431 53-224
Fax: +49 9431 53-260
E-mail: spitzer.guenther@nabaltec.de
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

Note: As planned, Nabaltec AG's quarterly report for the second quarter of 2021 will be available for download as of 26 August 2021 from the Investor Relations section of www.nabaltec.de.

Contact Investor Relations:

Heidi Wiendl-Schneller Frank Ostermair/Vera Müller
Nabaltec AG Better Orange IR & HV AG
Phone: +49 9431 53-202 Phone: +49 89 8896906-14
Fax: +49 9431 53-260 Fax: +49 89 8896906-66
E-mail: wiendl-schneller.heidi@nabaltec.de E-mail: nabaltec@better-orange.de

29-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Nabaltec AG
Alustraße 50-52
92421 Schwandorf
Germany
Phone: +49 9431 53-0
Fax: +49 9431 53-260
E-mail: info@nabaltec.de
Internet: www.nabaltec.de
ISIN: DE000A0KPPR7, DE000A1EWL99
WKN: A0KPPR, A1EWL9
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1222649

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1222649  29-Jul-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1222649&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetNabaltec Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Nabaltec AG: Nabaltec raises forecast for Financial Year 2021 and publishes preliminary data for the first half of 2021 DGAP-Ad-hoc: Nabaltec AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast Nabaltec AG: Nabaltec raises forecast for Financial Year 2021 and publishes preliminary data for the first half of 2021 29-Jul-2021 / 11:43 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Baader Bank steigert Halbjahresergebnis erneut
DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
DGAP-Adhoc: mic AG schließt Term Sheet zur Übernahme der faytech AG ab und prognostiziert bei erfolgreicher ...
DGAP-News: CANCOM: EUR 225 million book gain from divestment of business activities in the UK and Ireland
DGAP-Adhoc: CANCOM SE: CANCOM veräußert Geschäftsaktivitäten im Vereinigten Königreich und Irland und ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger plant Erweiterung des Produktportfolios um innovative Solar-Dachziegel und erwirbt ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: Lotto24 AG; Bieter: ZEAL Network SE
DGAP-News: CANCOM: Buchgewinn von 225 Mio. Euro aus der Veräußerung der Geschäftsaktivitäten im ...
DGAP-News: VST BUILDING TECHNOLOGIES AG: VST BUILDING TECHNOLOGIES weiter auf Expansionskurs: Erstes Projekt ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger plans to expand its product portfolio with innovative solar roof tiles and acquires ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Announces CHF 15 Million Private Placement
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED - Voluntary trading update for the ...
Compleo strengthens partnership with Clever in Denmark
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG aktualisiert die Finanzprognose für 2021 und reduziert ...
​​​​​​​Interessenverband Kapitalmarkt KMU: Tobias Schorr gewinnt den Journalistenpreis kumU
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces accounting consolidation of GCP
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Prognoseänderung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
Strategische Überlegungen zu vier europäischen Oiltanking Tanklägern im fortgeschrittenen ...
DGAP-News: Baader Bank steigert Halbjahresergebnis erneut
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11:43 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Nabaltec AG: Nabaltec erhöht die Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und veröffentlicht vorläufige Zahlen zum ersten Halbjahr 2021 (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
11:43 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Nabaltec AG: Nabaltec erhöht die Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und veröffentlicht vorläufige Zahlen zum ersten Halbjahr 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
22.07.21Nabaltec: Risch folgt auf Klimes
4investors | Kommentare
22.07.21DGAP-News: Nabaltec AG: Dr. Alexander Risch tritt als neuer COO die Nachfolge von Dr. Michael Klimes an (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
22.07.21DGAP-News: Nabaltec AG: Dr. Alexander Risch takes over as new COO, succeeding Dr. Michael Klimes
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21DGAP-News: Nabaltec AG: Dr. Alexander Risch tritt als neuer COO die Nachfolge von Dr. Michael Klimes an
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten