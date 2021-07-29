Schwandorf, 29 July 2021 - Nabaltec has raised its forecast due to its strong course of business in the first half of 2021 and the positive outlook for the remainder of the year. Nabaltec AG now expects revenue growth to range from 11% to 14% for 2021 as a whole (formerly: 6% to 9%) and an EBIT margin of between 10% to 12% (formerly: 8% to 10%).

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Nabaltec AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast Nabaltec AG: Nabaltec raises forecast for Financial Year 2021 and publishes preliminary data for the first half of 2021 29-Jul-2021 / 11:43 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nabaltec AG's course of business in the first half of 2021 was very strong. According to preliminary data, consolidated revenues climbed to EUR 93.9 million from January to June 2021, for a gain of 14.8% over the first half of 2020 (EUR 81.8 million). The "Functional Fillers" product segment reported EUR 65.6 million in revenues according to preliminary data while revenues in the "Specialty Alumina" product segment were EUR 28.4 million. Nabaltec AG posted EUR 47.9 million in revenues in the second quarter of 2021, up 31.6% from the same period of last year (EUR 36.4 million). EBIT in the first half of the year amounted to EUR 10.5 million according to preliminary data, compared to EUR 2.1 million in the same period of last year, and EBIT margin (EBIT as a percentage of total performance) climbed to 11.3%.

Contact:

Günther Spitzer Nabaltec AG Phone: +49 9431 53-224 Fax: +49 9431 53-260 E-mail: spitzer.guenther@nabaltec.de

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

Note: As planned, Nabaltec AG's quarterly report for the second quarter of 2021 will be available for download as of 26 August 2021 from the Investor Relations section of www.nabaltec.de.

Contact Investor Relations:

Heidi Wiendl-Schneller Frank Ostermair/Vera Müller Nabaltec AG Better Orange IR & HV AG Phone: +49 9431 53-202 Phone: +49 89 8896906-14 Fax: +49 9431 53-260 Fax: +49 89 8896906-66 E-mail: wiendl-schneller.heidi@nabaltec.de E-mail: nabaltec@better-orange.de

29-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Nabaltec AG Alustraße 50-52 92421 Schwandorf Germany Phone: +49 9431 53-0 Fax: +49 9431 53-260 E-mail: info@nabaltec.de Internet: www.nabaltec.de ISIN: DE000A0KPPR7, DE000A1EWL99 WKN: A0KPPR, A1EWL9 Indices: Scale 30 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1222649

End of Announcement DGAP News Service