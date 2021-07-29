Klöckner Sees Q3 Adj. EBITDA EUR 200-230 Million; Full-Year EUR 650-700 Million

(PLX AI) – Klöckner says EBITDA before effects EUR 401 million in the first half.Klöckner anticipates EBITDA before effects in Q3 significantly stronger at EUR 200-230 millionOutlook FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 650-700 million

Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 650-700 million




