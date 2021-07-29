Can B Corp. Partners with Group of Professional Hollywood Stuntmen and World Champion Action Sports Athletes for CBD Products, Expects to Launch New CBD Brand by End of Summer

HICKSVILLE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Can B Corp. (OTCQB:CANB) ('Can B' or the 'Company'), a diversified health and wellness company, is pleased to announce a partnership with a company expected to market select existing Can B Corp. CBD …

The group of Professional Hollywood Stuntmen list the following film credits: Breaking Bad, The Hunger Games, The Twilight Saga, Ant-Man, Jason Bourne, Fast and Furious, Furious 7, Better Call Saul, The Expendables, Mulan, and many more.

HICKSVILLE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Can B Corp. (OTCQB:CANB) ('Can B' or the 'Company'), a diversified health and wellness company, is pleased to announce a partnership with a company expected to market select existing Can B Corp. CBD products and launch a new CBD brand by the end of summer. The entity consists of a group of Professional Hollywood Stuntmen and World Champion Action Sports Athletes.

The group will immediately start marketing Can B Corp.'s existing CBD products: CryoGel Gold 500 mg and Salve 100 & 200 mg.

The new CBD brand is targeted to launch in September and will be responsible for all marketing and advertising, which will include utilizing and recruiting social media influencers.

Marco Alfonsi, Can B's Chief Executive Officer, commented, “This is a really exciting new partnership for our Company, as it provides a new untapped distribution channel for our manufacturing and production, which remains under-utilized. Our Lacey, Washington facility continues to have an excess capacity which we can use for new private label customers. This group of Professional Hollywood Stuntmen and World Champion Action Sports Athletes has great exposure and a wide social media following, which they will utilize to market and advertise the CBD products.”

Can B Corp. (OTCQB:CANB) is a Health & Wellness company providing high-quality hemp and hemp derivative products and durable medical equipment. Can B Corp.'s retail CBD products are sold under the brands of Canbiola, Seven Chakras, NuWellness, and Pure Leaf Oil, and its durable medical equipment is sold under Duramed. Can B utilizes multi-channel distribution to reach consumers, including medical facilities, doctor offices, retailers, wholesale, online and direct. Can B Corp. owns and operates an R&D and production facility in Lacey, WA, and operates an extraction and processing lab in Florida. For more on our comprehensive line of high-quality CBD products, please visit: Canbiola.com and www.CanBCorp.com, follow Can B Corp on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the 1,000+ retail outlets that carry Can B Corp. products.

