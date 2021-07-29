Grammy Award Winning and Multi-Platinum Artist Ariana Grande Enters the Clean Beauty Category with the Launch of God is a Woman, a New Fragrance Inspired by the Power of Nature

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Grammy Award winner Ariana Grande invites you to experience a stunningly sensorial and intimate experience with her empowering new fragrance, God is a Woman . A breath of fresh air for the senses, this highly anticipated fragrance, in partnership with LUXE Brands, will launch exclusively on Ulta.com today and in stores nationwide at Ulta Beauty in the United States on August 1, 2021.

Inspired by the grand power of nature, God is a Woman is composed of 91% naturally derived clean ingredients, a first for the accomplished Ariana Grande Fragrance franchise, and is 100% vegan and cruelty free. In the two weeks following the launch of God is a Woman, a contribution from every qualifying purchase of the fragrance will be donated to ocean clean up initiatives - globally.

"I'm beyond thrilled to celebrate the release of our first ever clean fragrance," says Grande. "We have, of course, been cruelty free but taking this next step moving into clean, with responsibly sourced materials and vegan ingredients, is something we are all very proud of. I really adore this fragrance and hope it makes everyone wearing it feel beautiful and empowered."

"God is a Woman is a true representation of Ariana's powerful message to her fans. The alluring fragrance and brand marks an evolution of the franchise into Clean Beauty," explains Noreen Dodge, Chief Marketing Officer of LUXE Brands. "The brand has always been cruelty free and uses the highest quality ingredients however, we are looking to transition our packaging across the entire line to more sustainable materials. Industry leaders across many categories are thoughtfully and intentionally taking these steps and you will continue to see exciting changes over time across the franchise."

Crafted by Robertet's Jerome Epinette, the perfumer and artisan behind Byredo and Atelier Cologne, God is a Woman is an unexpected combination of luxurious, natural ingredients that will envelop you from head to toe. "God is a Woman presents an unprecedented duality in fragrance - an incredibly simple perfume structure built around some of the most coveted and exquisite natural materials available to me as a perfumer – specifically ambrette and orris. The way we crafted the scent represents what I feel is the future of perfumes; simplicity and luxury anchored to nature," says Jerome Epinette, Vice President & Master Perfumer, Robertet Inc.