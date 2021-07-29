Hilton Reports Second Quarter Results

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. ("Hilton" or the "Company") (NYSE: HLT) today reported its second quarter 2021 results. The following results reflect the material impact that the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic has had on Hilton's business. Highlights include:

Diluted EPS was $0.46 for the second quarter, and diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, was $0.56

Net income was $128 million for the second quarter

Adjusted EBITDA was $400 million for the second quarter

System-wide comparable RevPAR increased 233.8 percent on a currency neutral basis for the second quarter from the same period in 2020

Approved 25,900 new rooms for development during the second quarter, bringing Hilton's development pipeline to 401,000 rooms as of June 30, 2021

Added 19,800 rooms to Hilton's system in the second quarter, contributing to 17,800 net additional rooms during the period and approximately 7.0 percent annualized net unit growth from June 30, 2020

Fully repaid the $1,190 million outstanding debt balance on the Revolving Credit Facility during the second quarter

As of July 21, 2021, 99 percent of Hilton's system-wide hotels were open

Full year 2021 net unit growth is expected to be between 5.0 percent and 5.5 percent

Overview

Christopher J. Nassetta, President & Chief Executive Officer of Hilton, said, "We are excited about our strong second quarter performance, which reflects our ongoing recovery from the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The broader distribution of vaccinations and the easing of travel and other restrictions have allowed for renewed interest in travel and tourism, with families embarking on long-delayed trips, and businesses scheduling in-person meetings again. While the pace of recovery varies by region, particularly with the uncertainty surrounding coronavirus variants, we expect continued strength in leisure demand and further upticks in business travel to drive continued resurgence in the back half of the year. We are also increasingly optimistic on our development, with net unit growth for the full year expected to be between 5.0 percent and 5.5 percent."

The negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic affected the Asia Pacific region beginning in January 2020, before spanning to the Americas and Europe, Middle East and Africa regions in mid-March 2020. Therefore, the results for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 for these regions are less comparable than the Asia Pacific region and reflect less improvement, if any, in RevPAR between the two periods, as those regions were not affected for the entirety of the six months ended June 30, 2020. The operations of approximately 300 hotels, primarily located in the U.S. and Europe, were suspended for some period of time during the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to approximately 1,205 hotels during the six months ended June 30, 2020. As of June 30, 2021, all but approximately 100 of Hilton's system-wide hotels were open.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, system-wide comparable RevPAR increased 233.8 percent, compared to the same period in 2020, due to increases in both occupancy and ADR, and fee revenues increased 220 percent. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, system-wide comparable RevPAR increased 23.2 percent, compared to the same period in 2020, due to an increase in occupancy, partially offset by a decrease in ADR, and fee revenues increased 28 percent. These increases reflect the global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the related upward trend in travel and tourism during 2021, particularly during the three months ended June 30, 2021.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, diluted EPS was $0.46 and diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, was $0.56 compared to $(1.55) and $(0.61), respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA were $128 million and $400 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $(432) million and $51 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, diluted EPS was $0.08 and diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, was $0.58 compared to $(1.49) and $0.13, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA were $19 million and $598 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $(414) million and $414 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Development

In the second quarter of 2021, Hilton opened 119 new hotels totaling over 19,800 rooms and achieved net unit growth of 17,800 rooms. In June 2021, the Resorts World Las Vegas opened, Hilton's largest multi-brand property, which includes three premium brands, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts and LXR Hotels & Resorts. Also during the quarter, Hilton celebrated Tru by Hilton's 5-year anniversary with the opening of the brand's 200th hotel. Hilton had a record amount of conversion signings during the quarter and, in July 2021, opened its first hotel under the Signia by Hilton brand, the Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek, re-branded from a Hilton Hotels & Resorts property.

As of June 30, 2021, Hilton's development pipeline totaled nearly 2,590 hotels representing 401,000 rooms throughout 115 countries and territories, including 30 countries and territories where Hilton does not currently have any existing hotels. Additionally, of the rooms in the development pipeline, 247,000 rooms were located outside the U.S., and 203,000 rooms were under construction.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2021, Hilton had $8.9 billion of long-term debt outstanding, excluding deferred financing costs and discount, with a weighted average interest rate of 4.00 percent. Excluding finance lease liabilities and other debt of Hilton's consolidated variable interest entities, Hilton had $8.6 billion of long-term debt outstanding with a weighted average interest rate of 3.95 percent and no scheduled maturities until 2025. During the three months ended June 30, 2021, Hilton fully repaid the $1,190 million outstanding debt balance on its $1.75 billion senior secured revolving credit facility (the "Revolving Credit Facility"), resulting in an available borrowing capacity of $1,690 million as of June 30, 2021, after considering $60 million of outstanding letters of credit. Total cash and cash equivalents were $1,127 million as of June 30, 2021, including $83 million of restricted cash and cash equivalents.

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. EARNINGS RELEASE SCHEDULES TABLE OF CONTENTS Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Comparable and Currency Neutral System-Wide Hotel Operating Statistics Property Summary Capital Expenditures and Contract Acquisition Costs Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues Franchise and licensing fees $ 369 $ 132 $ 611 $ 471 Base and other management fees 42 8 67 68 Incentive management fees 21 (5 ) 34 18 Owned and leased hotels 121 31 177 241 Other revenues 21 10 38 33 574 176 927 831 Other revenues from managed and franchised properties 755 388 1,276 1,653 Total revenues 1,329 564 2,203 2,484 Expenses Owned and leased hotels 142 95 252 334 Depreciation and amortization 46 88 97 179 General and administrative 98 63 195 123 Reorganization costs — 38 — 38 Impairment losses — 15 — 127 Other expenses 9 13 19 27 295 312 563 828 Other expenses from managed and franchised properties 810 554 1,395 1,890 Total expenses 1,105 866 1,958 2,718 Operating income (loss) 224 (302 ) 245 (234 ) Interest expense (101 ) (106 ) (204 ) (200 ) Gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions (1 ) (13 ) 1 (4 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — — (69 ) — Other non-operating income (loss), net 5 (23 ) 10 (23 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 127 (444 ) (17 ) (461 ) Income tax benefit 1 12 36 47 Net income (loss) 128 (432 ) 19 (414 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 2 2 3 2 Net income (loss) attributable to Hilton stockholders $ 130 $ (430 ) $ 22 $ (412 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 279 277 278 277 Diluted(1) 281 277 281 277 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.47 $ (1.55 ) $ 0.08 $ (1.49 ) Diluted(1) $ 0.46 $ (1.55 ) $ 0.08 $ (1.49 ) Cash dividends declared per share $ — $ — $ — $ 0.15

____________ (1) The weighted average shares outstanding used in the calculation of diluted loss per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 were revised from the previously reported amounts. Refer to “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Net Income and Diluted EPS, Adjusted for Special Items” for additional information.

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. COMPARABLE AND CURRENCY NEUTRAL SYSTEM-WIDE HOTEL OPERATING STATISTICS BY REGION (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Occupancy ADR RevPAR 2021 vs. 2020 2021 vs. 2020 2021 vs. 2020 U.S. 63.7 % 39.2 % pts. $ 129.30 28.1 % $ 82.32 233.6 % Americas (excluding U.S.) 37.3 27.5 108.05 28.7 40.34 389.9 Europe 31.9 25.1 105.83 22.6 33.80 470.2 Middle East & Africa 48.8 32.7 131.06 28.1 64.00 286.6 Asia Pacific 56.1 27.2 98.71 25.4 55.39 143.1 System-wide 58.5 36.1 124.75 28.0 73.03 233.8 Six Months Ended June 30, Occupancy ADR RevPAR 2021 vs. 2020 2021 vs. 2020 2021 vs. 2020 U.S. 55.7 % 14.7 % pts. $ 119.91 (6.6 )% $ 66.83 26.9 % Americas (excluding U.S.) 33.8 3.1 102.34 (13.3 ) 34.60 (4.7 ) Europe 25.7 (3.8 ) 96.81 (20.1 ) 24.87 (30.5 ) Middle East & Africa 45.7 8.5 128.18 1.0 58.59 24.0 Asia Pacific 49.9 16.8 98.26 (5.1 ) 49.08 43.3 System-wide 51.3 12.6 116.51 (7.1 ) 59.75 23.2

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. COMPARABLE AND CURRENCY NEUTRAL SYSTEM-WIDE HOTEL OPERATING STATISTICS BY BRAND (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Occupancy ADR RevPAR 2021 vs. 2020 2021 vs. 2020 2021 vs. 2020 Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts 47.0 % 35.2 % pts. $ 499.78 126.2 % $ 234.79 802.9 % Conrad Hotels & Resorts 40.9 22.7 202.85 41.7 82.88 219.0 Canopy by Hilton 44.7 31.2 146.28 43.0 65.35 373.8 Hilton Hotels & Resorts 43.6 30.3 145.69 30.8 63.54 327.1 Curio Collection by Hilton 48.8 33.6 190.58 52.3 93.02 389.1 DoubleTree by Hilton 50.7 33.7 113.09 24.0 57.29 269.4 Tapestry Collection by Hilton 52.1 31.6 136.53 34.9 71.17 243.4 Embassy Suites by Hilton 58.4 41.5 144.06 27.1 84.17 338.9 Hilton Garden Inn 60.2 38.5 113.90 25.6 68.61 247.6 Hampton by Hilton 66.5 39.2 112.20 23.6 74.67 200.8 Tru by Hilton 69.5 40.9 105.41 30.6 73.25 216.9 Homewood Suites by Hilton 76.4 36.2 122.02 17.1 93.26 122.4 Home2 Suites by Hilton 78.5 39.4 112.99 20.6 88.67 142.1 System-wide 58.5 36.1 124.75 28.0 73.03 233.8

Six Months Ended June 30, Occupancy ADR RevPAR 2021 vs. 2020 2021 vs. 2020 2021 vs. 2020 Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts 39.5 % 6.9 % pts. $ 529.52 28.2 % $ 209.31 55.5 % Conrad Hotels & Resorts 36.1 5.1 195.62 (9.4 ) 70.57 5.3 Canopy by Hilton 37.3 10.9 134.57 (9.8 ) 50.13 27.6 Hilton Hotels & Resorts 37.0 3.8 137.66 (12.3 ) 50.87 (2.2 ) Curio Collection by Hilton 42.2 9.3 183.45 3.8 77.33 32.9 DoubleTree by Hilton 43.4 9.0 106.29 (10.7 ) 46.18 12.8 Tapestry Collection by Hilton 44.8 11.1 126.53 1.3 56.73 34.8 Embassy Suites by Hilton 50.9 12.9 133.88 (9.2 ) 68.13 21.5 Hilton Garden Inn 53.1 14.4 104.77 (7.8 ) 55.65 26.6 Hampton by Hilton 58.4 17.4 103.78 (1.5 ) 60.60 40.4 Tru by Hilton 61.5 23.1 96.09 6.1 59.12 69.8 Homewood Suites by Hilton 70.4 17.6 114.68 (5.9 ) 80.68 25.5 Home2 Suites by Hilton 71.6 21.5 105.64 0.6 75.59 44.0 System-wide 51.3 12.6 116.51 (7.1 ) 59.75 23.2

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. COMPARABLE AND CURRENCY NEUTRAL SYSTEM-WIDE HOTEL OPERATING STATISTICS BY SEGMENT (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Occupancy ADR RevPAR 2021 vs. 2020 2021 vs. 2020 2021 vs. 2020 Management and franchise 59.1 % 36.3 % pts. $ 124.59 28.0 % $ 73.58 232.6 % Ownership(1) 26.3 21.1 147.05 12.6 38.61 473.9 System-wide 58.5 36.1 124.75 28.0 73.03 233.8 Six Months Ended June 30, Occupancy ADR RevPAR 2021 vs. 2020 2021 vs. 2020 2021 vs. 2020 Management and franchise 51.8 % 12.9 % pts. $ 116.35 (6.8 )% $ 60.24 24.3 % Ownership(1) 20.4 (7.9 ) 142.75 (19.4 ) 29.17 (42.0 ) System-wide 51.3 12.6 116.51 (7.1 ) 59.75 23.2

____________ (1) Includes leased hotels, as well as hotels leased by entities in which Hilton owns a noncontrolling financial interest.

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. PROPERTY SUMMARY As of June 30, 2021 Owned / Leased(1) Managed Franchised Total Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts U.S. — — 13 5,266 2 1,047 15 6,313 Americas (excluding U.S.) — — 2 261 — — 2 261 Europe 2 463 4 898 — — 6 1,361 Middle East & Africa — — 5 1,224 — — 5 1,224 Asia Pacific — — 6 1,259 — — 6 1,259 LXR Hotels & Resorts U.S. — — — — 2 306 2 306 Americas (excluding U.S.) — — — — 1 76 1 76 Europe — — 2 383 — — 2 383 Middle East & Africa — — — — 1 234 1 234 Conrad Hotels & Resorts U.S. — — 6 2,211 2 1,716 8 3,927 Americas (excluding U.S.) — — 2 438 — — 2 438 Europe — — 4 1,155 — — 4 1,155 Middle East & Africa 1 614 3 1,569 — — 4 2,183 Asia Pacific 1 164 20 6,057 1 659 22 6,880 Canopy by Hilton U.S. — — — — 22 3,693 22 3,693 Americas (excluding U.S.) — — 2 272 — — 2 272 Europe — — 1 123 2 263 3 386 Middle East & Africa — — 1 200 — — 1 200 Asia Pacific — — 3 489 — — 3 489 Hilton Hotels & Resorts U.S. — — 62 45,716 184 58,099 246 103,815 Americas (excluding U.S.) 1 405 25 9,323 26 7,826 52 17,554 Europe 45 12,542 45 15,241 39 10,560 129 38,343 Middle East & Africa 5 1,998 38 12,809 2 1,415 45 16,222 Asia Pacific 5 2,999 107 37,700 6 2,649 118 43,348 Curio Collection by Hilton U.S. — — 5 2,633 52 11,114 57 13,747 Americas (excluding U.S.) — — 2 99 10 1,224 12 1,323 Europe — — 5 461 19 2,728 24 3,189 Middle East & Africa — — 4 685 1 356 5 1,041 Asia Pacific — — 4 773 2 248 6 1,021 DoubleTree by Hilton U.S. — — 31 10,382 340 78,130 371 88,512 Americas (excluding U.S.) — — 3 587 35 6,833 38 7,420 Europe — — 13 3,425 105 17,638 118 21,063 Middle East & Africa — — 14 3,853 5 568 19 4,421 Asia Pacific — — 72 19,559 5 1,395 77 20,954 Tapestry Collection by Hilton U.S. — — — — 59 7,247 59 7,247 Americas (excluding U.S.) — — — — 4 354 4 354 Europe — — — — 1 46 1 46 Asia Pacific — — 1 266 1 175 2 441

____________ (1) Includes hotels owned or leased by entities in which Hilton owns a noncontrolling financial interest.

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. PROPERTY SUMMARY (continued) As of June 30, 2021 Owned / Leased(1) Managed Franchised Total Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Embassy Suites by Hilton U.S. — — 42 11,109 210 47,073 252 58,182 Americas (excluding U.S.) — — 3 667 5 1,336 8 2,003 Motto by Hilton U.S. — — — — 2 497 2 497 Hilton Garden Inn U.S. — — 4 425 720 99,430 724 99,855 Americas (excluding U.S.) — — 11 1,571 48 7,270 59 8,841 Europe — — 19 3,642 58 9,451 77 13,093 Middle East & Africa — — 16 3,534 3 474 19 4,008 Asia Pacific — — 44 9,720 — — 44 9,720 Hampton by Hilton U.S. — — 28 3,648 2,271 223,896 2,299 227,544 Americas (excluding U.S.) — — 12 1,540 107 12,976 119 14,516 Europe — — 17 2,808 88 13,563 105 16,371 Middle East & Africa — — 3 723 — — 3 723 Asia Pacific — — — — 189 31,103 189 31,103 Tru by Hilton U.S. — — — — 202 19,720 202 19,720 Americas (excluding U.S.) — — — — 2 179 2 179 Homewood Suites by Hilton U.S. — — 10 1,172 485 55,359 495 56,531 Americas (excluding U.S.) — — 3 406 23 2,590 26 2,996 Home2 Suites by Hilton U.S. — — 2 210 485 50,800 487 51,010 Americas (excluding U.S.) — — — — 7 753 7 753 Other — — 4 2,164 2 244 6 2,408 Total hotels 60 19,185 723 228,656 5,836 793,313 6,619 1,041,154 Hilton Grand Vacations — — — — 57 9,177 57 9,177 Total system 60 19,185 723 228,656 5,893 802,490 6,676 1,050,331

____________ (1) Includes hotels owned or leased by entities in which Hilton owns a noncontrolling financial interest.

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AND CONTRACT ACQUISITION COSTS (unaudited, dollars in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Increase / (Decrease) 2021 2020 $ % Capital expenditures for property and equipment(1) $ 6 $ 18 (12 ) (66.7 ) Capitalized software costs(2) 8 16 (8 ) (50.0 ) Total capital expenditures 14 34 (20 ) (58.8 ) Contract acquisition costs 72 12 60 NM(3) Total capital expenditures and contract acquisition costs $ 86 $ 46 40 87.0 Six Months Ended June 30, Increase / (Decrease) 2021 2020 $ % Capital expenditures for property and equipment(1) $ 9 $ 30 (21 ) (70.0 ) Capitalized software costs(2) 16 33 (17 ) (51.5 ) Total capital expenditures 25 63 (38 ) (60.3 ) Contract acquisition costs 115 23 92 NM(3) Total capital expenditures and contract acquisition costs $ 140 $ 86 54 62.8

____________ (1) Expenditures for hotels, corporate and other property and equipment, which include amounts indirectly reimbursed by hotel owners of $1 million and $4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $1 million and $7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Excludes expenditures for FF&E replacement reserves of $11 million and $7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $15 million and $21 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (2) Includes $7 million and $6 million of expenditures that were indirectly reimbursed by hotel owners for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $14 million and $20 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (3) Fluctuation in terms of percentage change is not meaningful.

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES NET INCOME (LOSS) AND DILUTED EPS, ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS (unaudited, in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) attributable to Hilton stockholders, as reported $ 130 $ (430 ) $ 22 $ (412 ) Diluted EPS, as reported(1) $ 0.46 $ (1.55 ) $ 0.08 $ (1.49 ) Special items: Net other expenses from managed and franchised properties $ 55 $ 166 $ 119 $ 237 Purchase accounting amortization(2) 12 47 24 96 FF&E replacement reserves 11 7 15 21 Reorganization costs — 38 — 38 Impairment losses — 15 — 127 Loss on debt extinguishment(3) — — 69 — Tax-related adjustment(4) (30 ) — (30 ) — Other adjustments(5) (2 ) 22 1 25 Total special items before taxes 46 295 198 544 Income tax expense on special items (19 ) (35 ) (57 ) (94 ) Total special items after taxes $ 27 $ 260 $ 141 $ 450 Net income (loss), adjusted for special items $ 157 $ (170 ) $ 163 $ 38 Diluted EPS, adjusted for special items(6) $ 0.56 $ (0.61 ) $ 0.58 $ 0.13

____________ (1) The weighted average shares outstanding used in the calculation of diluted EPS for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 were revised from previously reported amounts of 278 million and 279 million, respectively, to 277 million for both periods as the previously reported dilutive shares were determined to be anti-dilutive as a result of the net loss attributable to Hilton stockholders reported during those periods. (2) Represents the amortization of finite-lived intangible assets that were recorded at fair value in October 2007 when the Company became a wholly owned subsidiary of affiliates of The Blackstone Group Inc. Certain of these assets became fully amortized during the year ended December 31, 2020, and the majority of the remaining finite-lived intangible assets will be fully amortized during 2023. (3) Relates to the redemption of the 5.125% Senior Notes due 2026 and includes a redemption premium of $55 million and the accelerated recognition of unamortized deferred financing costs of $14 million. (4) Includes benefits recognized in income tax benefit related to the United Kingdom's Finance Act 2021, enacted in June 2021, which did not have an effect on cash paid for taxes in the periods. (5) The three and six months ended June 30, 2020 include losses related to the disposal of an investment and the settlement of a debt guarantee for a franchised hotel, which were recognized in other non-operating loss, net. (6) The weighted average shares outstanding used in the calculation of diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was revised from the previously reported amount of 278 million to 277 million as the previously reported dilutive shares were determined to be anti-dilutive as a result of a net loss, adjusted for special items, reported during the period. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the weighted average shares outstanding used in the calculation of diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, remained unchanged at 279 million shares as net income, adjusted for special items, was reported for the period.

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN (unaudited, dollars in millions) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 128 $ (432 ) $ 19 $ (414 ) Interest expense 101 106 204 200 Income tax benefit (1 ) (12 ) (36 ) (47 ) Depreciation and amortization expenses 46 88 97 179 EBITDA 274 (250 ) 284 (82 ) Loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions 1 13 (1 ) 4 Loss on debt extinguishment — — 69 — FF&E replacement reserves 11 7 15 21 Share-based compensation expense 53 24 92 12 Reorganization costs — 38 — 38 Impairment losses — 15 — 127 Amortization of contract acquisition costs 7 7 14 15 Net other expenses from managed and franchised properties 55 166 119 237 Other adjustments(1) (1 ) 31 6 42 Adjusted EBITDA $ 400 $ 51 $ 598 $ 414

____________ (1) Includes severance not related to the 2020 reorganization and other items. The three and six months ended June 30, 2020 also include losses related to the disposal of an investment and the settlement of a debt guarantee for a franchised hotel.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total revenues, as reported $ 1,329 $ 564 $ 2,203 $ 2,484 Add: amortization of contract acquisition costs 7 7 14 15 Less: other revenues from managed and franchised properties (755 ) (388 ) (1,276 ) (1,653 ) Total revenues, as adjusted $ 581 $ 183 $ 941 $ 846 Adjusted EBITDA $ 400 $ 51 $ 598 $ 414 Adjusted EBITDA margin 68.8 % 27.9 % 63.5 % 48.9 %

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES NET DEBT AND NET DEBT TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RATIO (unaudited, dollars in millions) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Long-term debt, including current maturities $ 8,766 $ 10,487 Add: unamortized deferred financing costs and discount 93 93 Long-term debt, including current maturities and excluding unamortized deferred financing costs and discount 8,859 10,580 Add: Hilton's share of unconsolidated affiliate debt 8 8 Less: cash and cash equivalents (1,044 ) (3,218 ) Less: restricted cash and cash equivalents (83 ) (45 ) Net debt $ 7,740 $ 7,325

Six Months Ended Year Ended TTM Ended June 30, December 31, June 30, 2021 2020 2020 2021 Net income (loss) $ 19 $ (414 ) $ (720 ) $ (287 ) Interest expense 204 200 429 433 Income tax benefit (36 ) (47 ) (204 ) (193 ) Depreciation and amortization expenses 97 179 331 249 EBITDA 284 (82 ) (164 ) 202 Loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions (1 ) 4 27 22 Loss on debt extinguishments 69 — 48 117 FF&E replacement reserves 15 21 57 51 Share-based compensation expense 92 12 97 177 Reorganization costs — 38 41 3 Impairment losses — 127 258 131 Amortization of contract acquisition costs 14 15 29 28 Net other expenses from managed and franchised properties 119 237 397 279 Other adjustments(1) 6 42 52 16 Adjusted EBITDA $ 598 $ 414 $ 842 $ 1,026 Net debt $ 7,740 Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio 7.5

____________ (1) Includes severance not related to the 2020 reorganization and other items. The six months ended June 30, 2020 and year ended December 31, 2020 also include losses related to the disposal of an investment and the settlement of a debt guarantee for a franchised hotel. The year ended December 31, 2020 also includes a gain related to the reimbursement by a third party for taxes owed resulting from the sale of a hotel in a prior period.

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.

DEFINITIONS

Trailing Twelve Month Financial Information

This press release includes certain unaudited financial information for the trailing twelve months ("TTM") ended June 30, 2021, which is calculated as the six months ended June 30, 2021 plus the year ended December 31, 2020 less the six months ended June 30, 2020. This presentation is not in accordance with GAAP. However, the Company believes that this presentation provides useful information to investors regarding its recent financial performance, and it views this presentation of the four most recently completed fiscal quarters as a key measurement period for investors to assess its historical results. In addition, the Company's management uses TTM information to evaluate the Company's financial performance for ongoing planning purposes.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a material adverse impact on the Company's results for the TTM period ended June 30, 2021 when compared to periods prior to the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, and the Company expects it will continue to have a significant adverse impact on the Company's results of operations in the near term. As such, this interim period, as well as upcoming periods, are unlikely to be comparable to periods prior to the onset of the pandemic or to other periods affected by the pandemic, and are not indicative of future performance. As such, TTM information may not be useful for projecting future operating results.

Net Income (Loss), Adjusted for Special Items, and Diluted EPS, Adjusted for Special Items

Net income (loss), adjusted for special items, and diluted earnings (loss) per share ("EPS"), adjusted for special items, are not recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss) or other measures of financial performance or liquidity derived in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the Company's definition of net income (loss), adjusted for special items, and diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Net income (loss), adjusted for special items, and diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, are included to assist investors in performing meaningful comparisons of past, present and future operating results and as a means of highlighting the results of the Company's ongoing operations.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

EBITDA, presented herein, reflects net income (loss), excluding interest expense, a provision for income tax benefit (expense) and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA, presented herein, is calculated as EBITDA, as previously defined, further adjusted to exclude certain items, including gains, losses, revenues and expenses in connection with: (i) asset dispositions for both consolidated and unconsolidated equity investments; (ii) foreign currency transactions; (iii) debt restructurings and retirements; (iv) furniture, fixtures and equipment ("FF&E") replacement reserves required under certain lease agreements; (v) share-based compensation; (vi) reorganization, severance, relocation and other expenses; (vii) non-cash impairment; (viii) amortization of contract acquisition costs; (ix) the net effect of reimbursable costs included in other revenues and other expenses from managed and franchised properties; and (x) other items.

Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues, adjusted to exclude the amortization of contract acquisition costs and other revenues from managed and franchised properties.

The Company believes that EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors about the Company and its financial condition and results of operations for the following reasons: (i) these measures are among the measures used by the Company's management team to evaluate its operating performance and make day-to-day operating decisions and (ii) these measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties as a common performance measure to compare results or estimate valuations across companies in the industry. Additionally, these measures exclude certain items that can vary widely across different industries and among competitors within the Company's industry. For instance, interest expense and income taxes are dependent on company specifics, including, among other things, capital structure and operating jurisdictions, respectively, and, therefore, could vary significantly across companies. Depreciation and amortization, as well as amortization of contract acquisition costs, are dependent upon company policies, including the method of acquiring and depreciating assets and the useful lives that are used. For Adjusted EBITDA, the Company also excludes items such as: (i) FF&E replacement reserves for leased hotels to be consistent with the treatment of capital expenditures for property and equipment, where it is capitalized and depreciated over the life of the FF&E; (ii) share-based compensation, as this could vary widely among companies due to the different plans in place and the usage of them; (iii) the net effect of the Company's cost reimbursement revenues and reimbursed expenses, as the Company contractually does not operate the related programs to generate a profit over the terms of the respective contracts; and (iv) other items, such as amounts related to debt restructurings and retirements and reorganization and related severance costs, that are not core to the Company's operations and are not reflective of the Company's operating performance.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss) or other measures of financial performance or liquidity derived in accordance with GAAP. The Company's definitions of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and may have limitations as analytical tools.

Net Debt and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio

Net debt and net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio, presented herein, are non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses to evaluate its financial leverage. Net debt is calculated as: (i) long-term debt, including current maturities and excluding unamortized deferred financing costs and discount, and (ii) the Company's share of unconsolidated affiliate debt; reduced by: (a) cash and cash equivalents and (b) restricted cash and cash equivalents. Net debt should not be considered as a substitute to debt presented in accordance with GAAP, and net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio should not be considered as an alternative to measures of financial condition derived in accordance with GAAP. Net debt and net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

The Company believes net debt and net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio provide useful information about its indebtedness to investors as they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to compare the indebtedness of companies.

Comparable Hotels

The Company defines comparable hotels as those that: (i) were active and operating in the Company's system for at least one full calendar year as of the end of the current period, and open January 1st of the previous year; (ii) have not undergone a change in brand or ownership type during the current or comparable periods reported; and (iii) have not sustained substantial property damage, business interruption, undergone large-scale capital projects or for which comparable results were not available. Of the 6,619 hotels in the Company's system as of June 30, 2021, 5,617 hotels were classified as comparable hotels. The 1,002 non-comparable hotels included 43 hotels, or less than one percent of the total hotels in the system, that were removed from the comparable group during the last twelve months because they sustained substantial property damage, business interruption, underwent large-scale capital projects or comparable results were otherwise not available.

When considering business interruption in the context of the Company's definition of comparable hotels, no hotel that had completely or partially suspended operations on a temporary basis at any time as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic was excluded from the definition of comparable hotels on that basis alone. Despite these temporary suspensions of hotel operations, the Company believes that including these hotels within the hotel operating statistics of occupancy, average daily rate ("ADR") and revenue per available room ("RevPAR"), reflects the underlying results of the business for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.

Occupancy

Occupancy represents the total number of room nights sold divided by the total number of room nights available at a hotel or group of hotels for a given period. Occupancy measures the utilization of the hotels' available capacity. Management uses occupancy to gauge demand at a specific hotel or group of hotels in a given period. Occupancy levels also help management determine achievable ADR pricing levels as demand for hotel rooms increases or decreases.

ADR

ADR represents hotel room revenue divided by the total number of room nights sold for a given period. ADR measures average room price attained by a hotel, and ADR trends provide useful information concerning the pricing environment and the nature of the customer base of a hotel or group of hotels. ADR is a commonly used performance measure in the industry, and management uses ADR to assess pricing levels that the Company is able to generate by type of customer, as changes in rates charged to customers have different effects on overall revenues and incremental profitability than changes in occupancy, as described above.

RevPAR

RevPAR is calculated by dividing hotel room revenue by the total number of room nights available to guests for a given period. Management considers RevPAR to be a meaningful indicator of the Company's performance as it provides a metric correlated to two primary and key drivers of operations at a hotel or group of hotels, as previously described: occupancy and ADR. RevPAR is also a useful indicator in measuring performance over comparable periods for comparable hotels.

References to RevPAR, ADR and occupancy throughout this press release are presented on a comparable basis, and references to RevPAR and ADR are presented on a currency neutral basis, unless otherwise noted. As such, comparisons of these hotel operating statistics for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 use the exchange rates for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively.

