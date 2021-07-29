checkAd

Bank of America Provides 10,000 Chromebooks to CMS Students in Charlotte

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 12:00  |  33   |   |   

As the need for connectivity among Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ students and their families has become increasingly more evident, Bank of America is helping to close the digital divide by donating 10,000 Chromebooks for students to use in their homes. Today, distribution of those devices to the students and their families begins, in partnership with Novant Health, Eliminate the Digital Divide (E2D), the City of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County and CMS.

The Chromebooks will support students with their education and help their families by providing critical connectivity to educational tools, job opportunities, online training and other resources. More than 90% of the households receiving devices are racially and ethnically diverse. In addition to 10,000 devices, Bank of America is pledging 10,000 volunteer hours to support local students this school year through tutoring, mentoring, and in other ways.

“This effort will be transformative for students and their families as they navigate a world that is increasingly reliant on technology,” said President of Bank of America Charlotte Kieth Cockrell. “Insufficient access to digital resources is a problem our residents have faced for years, and it has only been exacerbated by the pandemic. With the leadership of CMS Superintendent Ernest Winston, Pat Millen from E2D and numerous members of the public and private community, our city is coming together to solve it. And I look forward to other companies in our region coming forward to help Charlotte become the first city in the nation to eliminate the digital divide.”

These brand-new devices come complete with full functionality and are provided to the students and their families on a permanent basis, so that the entire household can benefit both during the school year and between academic calendar years. Select students from 69 schools, including 5 Title I high schools and their feeder elementary and middle schools, will be prioritized to receive the Chromebooks.

“I am grateful to Bank of America for this generous donation to our students and their families,” said CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston. “Access to technology is a crucial step in our commitment to equity and is necessary for success in the 21st century. These Chromebooks will allow our students to readily engage in their education and open new opportunities for them and their loved ones.”

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

