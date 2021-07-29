Protolabs Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2021

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE: PRLB), the world’s largest ecommerce manufacturer and supplier of on-demand prototype and production parts, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $123.0 million, representing a 15.5 percent increase compared to revenue of $106.6 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Hubs generated $8.9 million of revenue in the second quarter, representing growth of 45.6 percent over the second quarter of 2020.

Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $12.9 million, or $0.47 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP net income was $10.7 million, or $0.39 per diluted share. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

“During the second quarter of 2021, we experienced strong demand, and delivered record revenues despite the challenges of labor availability in the US. We are emerging from the pandemic stronger than ever in the custom parts space,” said Rob Bodor, President and Chief Executive Officer. “I want to thank the employees of Protolabs for all that they did in the quarter, and we are confident that the best is yet to come.”

Additional Second Quarter 2021 Highlights include:

Protolabs served 23,253 unique product developers during the quarter, representing a 36.5 percent increase over the second quarter of 2020.

Gross margin in the second quarter of 2021 was 46.0 percent of revenue; Non-GAAP gross margin was 46.8 percent of revenue. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

EBITDA margin was 21.3 percent of revenue in the second quarter of 2021; adjusted EBITDA margin was 18.8 percent of revenue in the second quarter of 2021. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Cash and investments balance was $89.0 million as of June 30, 2021.

“The environment is ripe for growth and our digital manufacturing model is leading the way,” added John Way, Chief Financial Officer. “Our profitable business model drives a healthy balance sheet with $89 million in cash and investments and no debt, giving us the flexibility to continue to invest in future growth and lead the digital custom parts space.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company has included non-GAAP revenue growth that excludes the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and revenue earned from our acquisition of Hubs (collectively, “non-GAAP revenue growth”). Management believes these metrics are useful in evaluating the underlying business trends and ongoing operating performance of the company.

The company has included earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and EBITDA, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency, and transaction costs (collectively, “Adjusted EBITDA”), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the company’s financial results.

The company has included non-GAAP operating margin, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, and transaction costs (collectively, “non-GAAP operating margin”), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the company’s financial results.

The company has included non-GAAP net income, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency, and transaction costs (collectively, “non-GAAP net income”), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the company’s financial results.

The company has provided below reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP revenue growth and Adjusted EBITDA, the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures are used by the company’s management and board of directors to understand and evaluate operating performance and trends and provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of the company’s business. Accordingly, the company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Conference Call

The company has scheduled a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results and third quarter 2021 outlook today, July 29, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EDT. To access the call in the U.S. please dial 877-709-8150 or outside the U.S. dial 201-689-8354 at least five minutes prior to the 8:30 a.m. EDT start time. No participant code is required. A simultaneous webcast of the call and accompanying presentation will be available via the investor relations section of the Protolabs website and the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4ugs54z8. A replay will be available for 14 days following the call on the investor relations section of the Protolabs website.

About Protolabs

Protolabs is the world’s leading digital manufacturing source for rapid prototyping and on-demand production. The technology-enabled company produces custom components in as fast as 1 day with automated 3D printing, CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication, and injection molding processes. Its digital approach to manufacturing enables accelerated time to market, reduces manufacturing costs, and enables supply chain agility throughout the product life cycle. Visit protolabs.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical or current facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of Protolabs to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Certain of these risk factors and others are described in the “Risk Factors” section within reports filed with the SEC. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Protolabs’ future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Protolabs cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Protolabs expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Proto Labs, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 41,909 $ 127,603 Short-term marketable securities 18,341 34,088 Accounts receivable, net 83,470 57,877 Inventory 9,111 10,862 Income taxes receivable 4,575 540 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,107 11,032 Total current assets 167,513 242,002 Property and equipment, net 288,495 282,666 Goodwill 407,191 128,752 Other intangible assets, net 41,674 14,350 Long-term marketable securities 28,700 59,357 Operating lease assets 8,801 9,855 Finance lease assets 2,147 2,396 Other long-term assets 4,769 4,826 Total assets $ 949,290 $ 744,204 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 26,038 $ 18,248 Accrued compensation 14,930 11,989 Accrued liabilities and other 15,072 16,193 Current contingent consideration 2,936 - Current operating lease liabilities 2,847 3,272 Current finance lease liabilities 554 552 Income taxes payable 40 - Total current liabilities 62,417 50,254 Long-term contingent consideration 2,693 - Long-term operating lease liabilities 7,097 7,586 Long-term finance lease liabilities 1,639 1,919 Long-term deferred tax liabilities 36,898 33,854 Other long-term liabilities 6,569 6,235 Shareholders' equity 831,977 644,356 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 949,290 $ 744,204

Proto Labs, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue Injection Molding $ 58,168 $ 57,894 $ 114,527 $ 112,670 CNC Machining 41,592 28,760 78,295 66,645 3D Printing 18,170 14,236 35,405 30,184 Sheet Metal 4,717 4,669 9,936 10,318 Other 401 1,016 1,011 1,866 Total revenue 123,048 106,575 239,174 221,683 Cost of revenue 66,423 54,119 127,219 111,127 Gross profit 56,625 52,456 111,955 110,556 Operating expenses Marketing and sales 21,044 16,936 40,524 35,116 Research and development 11,060 8,648 23,241 17,635 General and administrative 8,417 12,521 27,825 26,629 Total operating expenses 40,521 38,105 91,590 79,380 Income from operations 16,104 14,351 20,365 31,176 Other income (loss), net 137 767 (176 ) 1,821 Income before income taxes 16,241 15,118 20,189 32,997 Provision for income taxes 3,326 2,511 3,562 6,406 Net income $ 12,915 $ 12,607 $ 16,627 $ 26,591 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.47 $ 0.47 $ 0.60 $ 1.00 Diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.47 $ 0.60 $ 0.99 Shares used to compute net income per share: Basic 27,735,732 26,660,498 27,600,684 26,718,652 Diluted 27,744,870 26,760,866 27,741,464 26,837,938

Proto Labs, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Operating activities Net income $ 16,627 $ 26,591 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 20,127 15,855 Stock-based compensation expense 10,561 6,672 Deferred taxes 419 5,651 Amortization of marketable securities 261 129 Realized gain on available-for-sale securities (117 ) - Other 125 (854 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (19,511 ) (627 ) Changes in fair value of contingent consideration (7,763 ) - Net cash provided by operating activities 20,729 53,417 Investing activities Purchases of property, equipment and other capital assets (23,929 ) (33,305 ) Cash used for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (127,413 ) - Purchases of other assets and investments - (3,000 ) Purchases of marketable securities (15,159 ) (57,212 ) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 47,694 - Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 13,725 28,225 Net cash used in investing activities (105,082 ) (65,292 ) Financing activities Proceeds from exercises of stock options and other 3,838 2,855 Purchases of shares withheld for tax obligations (4,209 ) (3,367 ) Repurchases of common stock (1,210 ) (14,686 ) Principal repayments of finance lease obligations (275 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (1,856 ) (15,198 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 515 (149 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (85,694 ) (27,222 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 127,603 125,225 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 41,909 $ 98,003

Proto Labs, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income per Share (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Non-GAAP net income, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency and transaction costs GAAP net income $ 12,915 $ 12,607 $ 16,627 $ 26,591 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 4,941 3,639 10,561 6,672 Amortization expense 1,490 754 3,033 1,508 Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency (402 ) (139 ) 220 (936 ) Transaction costs 1 (7,655 ) - (5,140 ) - Total adjustments 2 (1,626 ) 4,254 8,674 7,244 Income tax benefits on adjustments 3 (575 ) (987 ) (3,576 ) (1,662 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 10,714 $ 15,874 $ 21,725 $ 32,173 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.39 $ 0.60 $ 0.79 $ 1.20 Diluted $ 0.39 $ 0.59 $ 0.78 $ 1.20 Shares used to compute non-GAAP net income per share: Basic 27,735,732 26,660,498 27,600,684 26,718,652 Diluted 27,744,870 26,760,866 27,741,464 26,837,938 1 Transaction costs include direct costs incurred in our acquisition of Hubs, Inc. and the impact of changes in the fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration obligations. 2 Stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency and transaction costs were included in the following GAAP consolidated statement of operations categories: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cost of revenue $ 1,011 $ 936 $ 1,988 $ 1,799 Marketing and sales 929 750 1,782 1,368 Research and development 744 607 1,368 1,128 General and administrative (3,908 ) 2,100 3,316 3,885 Total operating expenses (2,235 ) 3,457 6,466 6,381 Other (income) loss, net (402 ) (139 ) 220 (936 ) Total adjustments $ (1,626 ) $ 4,254 $ 8,674 $ 7,244 3 For the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, income tax effects were calculated using the effective tax rate for the relevant jurisdictions. Our non-GAAP tax rates differ from our GAAP tax rates due primarily to the mix of activity incurred in domestic and foreign tax jurisdictions and removing effective tax rate benefits from stock-based compensation activity in the quarter.

Proto Labs, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Margin (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 123,048 $ 106,575 $ 239,174 $ 221,683 Income from operations 16,104 14,351 20,365 31,176 GAAP operating margin 13.1 % 13.5 % 8.5 % 14.1 % Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 4,941 3,639 10,561 6,672 Amortization expense 1,490 754 3,033 1,508 Transaction costs 1 (7,655 ) - (5,140 ) - Total adjustments (1,224 ) 4,393 8,454 8,180 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 14,880 $ 18,744 $ 28,819 $ 39,356 Non-GAAP operating margin 12.1 % 17.6 % 12.0 % 17.8 % 1 Transaction costs include direct costs incurred in our acquisition of Hubs, Inc. and the impact of changes in the fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration obligations.

Proto Labs, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP net income $ 12,915 $ 12,607 $ 16,627 $ 26,591 Amortization expense 1,490 754 3,033 1,508 Depreciation expense 8,578 7,143 17,094 14,347 Interest income, net (65 ) (368 ) (152 ) (928 ) Tax expense 3,326 2,511 3,562 6,406 EBITDA 26,244 22,647 40,164 47,924 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 4,941 3,639 10,561 6,672 Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency (402 ) (139 ) 220 (936 ) Transaction costs 1 (7,655 ) - (5,140 ) - Total adjustments (3,116 ) 3,500 5,641 5,736 Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,128 $ 26,147 $ 45,805 $ 53,660 1 Transaction costs include direct costs incurred in our acquisition of Hubs, Inc. and the impact of changes in the fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration obligations.

Proto Labs, Inc. Comparison of GAAP to Non-GAAP Revenue Growth (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 % GAAP Foreign Currency1 Hubs Acquisition2 Non-GAAP GAAP Change3 % Change Organic4 Revenues United States $ 95,344 $ - $ (4,626 ) $ 90,718 $ 86,823 9.8 % 4.5 % Europe 24,655 (1,913 ) (4,314 ) 18,428 16,729 47.4 10.2 Japan 3,049 54 - 3,103 3,023 0.9 2.6 Total Revenue $ 123,048 $ (1,859 ) $ (8,940 ) $ 112,249 $ 106,575 15.5 % 5.3 % Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 % GAAP Foreign Currency1 Hubs Acquisition2 Non-GAAP GAAP Change3 % Change Organic4 Revenues United States $ 186,397 $ - $ (7,783 ) $ 178,614 $ 176,899 5.4 % 1.0 % Europe 46,104 (3,473 ) (6,920 ) 35,711 37,516 22.9 (4.8 ) Japan 6,673 (31 ) - 6,642 7,268 (8.2 ) (8.6 ) Total Revenue $ 239,174 $ (3,504 ) $ (14,703 ) $ 220,967 $ 221,683 7.9 % (0.3 )% 1 Revenue for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 has been recalculated using 2020 foreign currency exchange rates in effect during comparable periods to provide information useful in evaluating the underlying business trends excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. 2 Revenue for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 has been recalculated to exclude revenue earned from our acquisition of Hubs, Inc. to provide information useful in evaluating the underlying business trends excluding the impact of acquisitions. 3 This column presents the percentage change from GAAP revenue for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 to GAAP revenue for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021. 4 This column presents the percentage change from GAAP revenue for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 to non-GAAP revenue for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 (as recalculated using the foreign currency exchange rates in effect during the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020, excluding the impact of Hubs, Inc. acquisition) in order to provide a constant-currency comparison.

Proto Labs, Inc. Product Developer Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Unique product developers and engineers served 23,253 17,037 37,501 29,703

