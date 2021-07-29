checkAd

Monroe Capital Hires Chris Babick to Lead the Southeast Region

Monroe Capital LLC today announced Chris Babick has joined the firm’s originations team as Managing Director. Chris will lead the firm’s relationship sourcing and the origination of new business opportunities within the Southeast region.

Prior to Monroe, Chris was a Director at Manulife Investment Management, sourcing, structuring, and underwriting private debt transactions to middle market private equity sponsors and their portfolio company. He has over 19 years of experience in private debt investing and corporate finance. Prior to Manulife, Chris was a Director for THL Credit, where he was responsible for leading private debt investing for the Midwest region.

“We are very excited to add Chris to the Monroe Capital team,” said Tom Aronson, Vice Chairman & Head of Originations of Monroe Capital. “Chris has an accomplished career of over 19 years providing financing solutions to middle-market companies and brings with him many great relationships and a wide range of experience across multiple industries. He will help us continue to grow our robust origination platform that we have built throughout the U.S.”

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a premier boutique asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, asset-based lending, specialty finance, opportunistic and structured credit, and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe’s platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality “alpha” returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Naples, New York, and San Francisco.

Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including Global M&A Network as the 2021 Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, U.S.A.; Private Debt Investor as the 2020 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, 2020 Lender of the Year, and 2020 CLO Manager of the Year, Americas; Creditflux as the 2020 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information, please visit www.monroecap.com.




