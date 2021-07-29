checkAd

Ares Management Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 12:00  |  26   |   |   

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) today reported its financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

GAAP net income attributable to Ares Management Corporation was $141.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. On a basic basis, net income attributable to Ares Management Corporation per share of Class A and non-voting common stock was $0.70 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. On a diluted basis, net income attributable to Ares Management Corporation per share of Class A and non-voting common stock was $0.69 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

After-tax realized income, net of Series A preferred stock dividends, was $192.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. After-tax realized income per share of Class A and non-voting common stock, net of Series A preferred stock dividends, was $0.64 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Fee related earnings was $146.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“Our uniquely positioned and differentiated business model delivered record results across nearly every financial metric for the second quarter, including quarterly records for fee related earnings, capital raising and fund appreciation,” said Michael Arougheti, Chief Executive Officer and President of Ares Management. “During the second quarter, we raised over $20 billion of capital which supported strong growth in our assets under management to a record $248 billion, up 56% on a year-over-year basis.”

“The second quarter is not only our 17th consecutive quarter of sequential quarter fee related earnings growth, but also reflects exceptional financial results with fee related earnings and realized income increasing 52% and 80%, respectively, year-over-year,” said Michael McFerran, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Ares. “The second quarter also demonstrated the continued benefits of our operational scale with our fee related earnings margin expanding from 35% to approximately 39% over the past four quarters.”

Common Dividend

Ares declared a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share of its Class A and non-voting common stock, payable on September 30, 2021 to its Class A and non-voting common stockholders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2021.

Dividend Reinvestment Program

Ares has a Dividend Reinvestment Program for its Class A common stockholders that will be effective for the quarterly dividend on September 30, 2021. American Stock Transfer and Trust Company is engaged to administer the plan on behalf of Ares. Additional information can be located on the Investor Resources section of our website.

Seite 1 von 3
Ares Management Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ares Management Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) today reported its financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021. GAAP net income attributable to Ares Management Corporation was $141.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. On a basic …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Teva Generic Medicines Saved the United States $28.8 Billion in 2020, and a Total of $43.1 Billion ...
Teva Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tech Alert: Navigating Driver Privacy and Safety of Electric Vehicles, Self-Driving Vehicles
SkinTE Met Primary and Secondary Endpoints in Final Analysis from Diabetic Foot Ulcer Trial
Hyliion Announces Long-Range Version of Hypertruck ERX Targeting Zero-Emission Vehicle Credits
Europcar Mobility Group: First Half 2021 Results
Air Liquide: First Half Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
26.07.21Aspida Life Re Ltd. Appoints Jon Steffen as President
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Aspida Completes Acquisition of U.S. Based Insurance Platform
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Resource Label Group acquired by Ares Management
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.07.21Ares Management Corporation Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.07.21Ares Management Corporation Completes Acquisition of Black Creek Group
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21Ares Management Corporation Highlights Investments in the Sports, Media and Entertainment Sector
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten