Ares Management Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

After-tax realized income, net of Series A preferred stock dividends , was $192.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. After-tax realized income per share of Class A and non-voting common stock, net of Series A preferred stock dividends, was $0.64 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Fee related earnings was $146.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

GAAP net income attributable to Ares Management Corporation was $141.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. On a basic basis, net income attributable to Ares Management Corporation per share of Class A and non-voting common stock was $0.70 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. On a diluted basis, net income attributable to Ares Management Corporation per share of Class A and non-voting common stock was $0.69 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“Our uniquely positioned and differentiated business model delivered record results across nearly every financial metric for the second quarter, including quarterly records for fee related earnings, capital raising and fund appreciation,” said Michael Arougheti, Chief Executive Officer and President of Ares Management. “During the second quarter, we raised over $20 billion of capital which supported strong growth in our assets under management to a record $248 billion, up 56% on a year-over-year basis.”

“The second quarter is not only our 17th consecutive quarter of sequential quarter fee related earnings growth, but also reflects exceptional financial results with fee related earnings and realized income increasing 52% and 80%, respectively, year-over-year,” said Michael McFerran, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Ares. “The second quarter also demonstrated the continued benefits of our operational scale with our fee related earnings margin expanding from 35% to approximately 39% over the past four quarters.”

Common Dividend

Ares declared a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share of its Class A and non-voting common stock, payable on September 30, 2021 to its Class A and non-voting common stockholders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2021.

Dividend Reinvestment Program

Ares has a Dividend Reinvestment Program for its Class A common stockholders that will be effective for the quarterly dividend on September 30, 2021. American Stock Transfer and Trust Company is engaged to administer the plan on behalf of Ares. Additional information can be located on the Investor Resources section of our website.