Fobi Wallet Pass For Ticketing And Global Fan Engagement Powers bdG Sports “Baha Mar Hoops” Tournament Featuring 19 NCAA Men’s And Women’s Basketball Teams, Including US Thanksgiving Nationally Televised Events

After multiple event successes with bdG Sports, Fobi is now adding ticketing and admissions capabilities to live and digital fan engagement to deliver a comprehensive solution for the “largest early season event in all of college basketball” at Baha Mar Hoops in The Bahamas

VANCOUVER, British Columbia., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (formerly Loop Insights Inc.) (TSXV: FOBI) (OTCQB: FOBIF) (the "Company" or "Fobi"), is pleased to announce it will once again be supporting bdG Sports for college basketball’s largest early season event. The invite-only global event at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, The Bahamas will take place from November 22-27, 2021 and will use Fobi’s Wallet Pass platform for ticketing, admission, and fan engagement both live and at home. Fobi will earn significant revenue from this event through the event license, ticket fees and fan activations both live and at home, including nationally televised and digital audiences across the United States on Thanksgiving weekend, where Fobi’s new logo and messaging will be visible on signage at the game carried on CBS.



FOBI WALLET PASS WILL SUPPORT 19 TEAMS, STAFF, LIVE ATTENDEES AND GENERATE ENGAGEMENT WITH LIVE AND AT HOME AUDIENCES

bdG Sports, a global leader in producing college basketball content, will bring 19 NCAA men's and women's basketball teams to Baha Mar. The $4 billion resort, which boasts three world-class hotels - the Grand Hyatt Hotel, a Rosewood and an SLS, along with the largest casino in the Caribbean – will play host to three separate events:

LIVE EVENTS

1. The week tips off with eight men’s NCAA Division I institutions vying for the “Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship,” led by top seeds Toledo, Drexel and 2021 NCAA Tournament “Cinderella” Abilene Christian.

2. Seven of the nation’s best women’s programs then take the court later in the week in the “Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship,” including four top-10 programs, led by defending national champion Stanford, NC State, Indiana and Maryland.

LIVE AND NATIONALLY TELEVISED EVENTS FOR DIGITAL FAN ENGAGEMENT ACROSS THE UNITED STATES

3. On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25 and Nov. 27, a men’s four-team “Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship” will feature Louisville, Maryland, Mississippi State and Richmond. The men’s top-tier event will be televised nationally throughout the United States, with its semifinals on Thanksgiving night, providing Fobi with the opportunity to showcase the power of both its venue management and digital engagement platform for the at home audience.