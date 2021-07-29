checkAd

Check Point Software’s Mid-Year Security Report Reveals a 29% Increase in Cyber-attacks Against Organizations Globally

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.07.2021, 12:00  |  26   |   |   

‘Cyber Attack Trends: 2021 Mid-Year Report’ uncovers how cyber criminals have continued to exploit the Covid-19 pandemic and highlights a dramatic 93% increase in the number of ransomware attacks globally

  • At 36%, EMEA experienced the biggest increase in cyber-attacks, followed by Americas’ 34% and APAC’s 13%
  • At 1338, organizations in APAC faced the highest number of cyber-attacks weekly, followed by EMEA at 777 and Americas at 688

SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Research (CPR), the Threat Intelligence arm of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, has released its ‘Cyber Attack Trends: 2021 Mid-Year Report’, which shows how cyber criminals have continued to exploit the global shift to hybrid working and target organizations across all sectors, including government, healthcare and critical infrastructure.

Organizations have experienced a 29% increase in cyber-attacks globally. The EMEA region showed the highest growth with 36%, followed by the Americas with an increase of 34% with APAC witnessing a 13% growth in attacks. This year has also seen a new ‘Triple Extortion’ ransomware technique emerge. While there have been successful international operations targeting cyber-crime, such as the take-down of the notorious Emotet botnet, threat actors launched sophisticated attacks which exploited organizations’ supply chains to cause widespread disruption.

Key trends revealed in the report include:

  • Global increase in cyber-attacks: In 2021, US organizations saw an average of 443 weekly attacks, marking a 17% increase compared to earlier this year. In EMEA, the weekly average of attacks per organization was 777, a 36% increase. APAC organizations saw 1338 weekly attacks, a 13% increase. Specifically within Europe there was an increase of 27% while Latin America saw an increase of 19%.
  • The rise of ransomware attacks and ‘Triple Extortion’: Globally, the number of ransomware attacks on organizations increased by 93% in H1 2021, compared to the same period last year. Increasingly, in addition to stealing sensitive data from organizations and threatening to release it publicly unless a payment is made, attackers are now targeting organizations’ customers and/or business partners and demanding ransom from them too.
  • Supply chain attacks step up: The well-known SolarWinds supply chain attack stands out in 2021 due to its scale and influence, but other sophisticated supply chain attacks have occurred such as Codecov in April, and most recently Kaseya.
  • The race to become Emotet’s successor: Following the botnet’s takedown in January, other malwares are quickly gaining popularity, namely: Trickbot, Dridex, Qbot and IcedID.
  • Predictions for H2 2021: Ransomware will grow, despite law enforcement stepping up. Increased use of penetration tools to give live hackers ability to customize attacks on the fly and a trend towards collateral damage well beyond the initial target victim calls for a collateral damage strategy.
    Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Check Point Software’s Mid-Year Security Report Reveals a 29% Increase in Cyber-attacks Against Organizations Globally ‘Cyber Attack Trends: 2021 Mid-Year Report’ uncovers how cyber criminals have continued to exploit the Covid-19 pandemic and highlights a dramatic 93% increase in the number of ransomware attacks globally At 36%, EMEA experienced the biggest …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
GSK and Vir Biotechnology Announce Joint Procurement Agreement with European Commission for ...
VALUE LINE, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
Bitcoin Well Announces Commencement of Trading on TSX Venture Exchange under Ticker ‘BTCW’ and ...
DATA443 ANNOUNCES SPONSORSHIP OF BLACK HAT USA CONFERENCE
Basilea announces U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation granted to lisavanbulin for the treatment of ...
Basilea gibt Erhalt des Orphan-Drug-Status von der US-amerikanischen FDA für Lisavanbulin für die ...
Everything Blockchain Releases PulseChain Update from its Major Shareholder – Overwatch Partners, ...
Avricore Health Partners with Ellerca Health Inc to Offer Joint Diabetes Screening and Management ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board