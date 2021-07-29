Check Point Software’s Mid-Year Security Report Reveals a 29% Increase in Cyber-attacks Against Organizations Globally

‘Cyber Attack Trends: 2021 Mid-Year Report’ uncovers how cyber criminals have continued to exploit the Covid-19 pandemic and highlights a dramatic 93% increase in the number of ransomware attacks globally

At 36%, EMEA experienced the biggest increase in cyber-attacks, followed by Americas’ 34% and APAC’s 13%

At 1338, organizations in APAC faced the highest number of cyber-attacks weekly, followed by EMEA at 777 and Americas at 688