checkAd

Summit Financial Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 EPS of $0.80, Growth in Loans and Revenue, and Lower Credit Costs

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.07.2021, 12:00  |  14   |   |   

MOOREFIELD, W.Va., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Financial Group, Inc. (“Company” or “Summit”) (NASDAQ: SMMF) today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2021, including continued strong earnings on growth in loans and total revenue, as well as lower credit costs.

Second quarter 2021 net income applicable to common shares totaled $10.4 million, or $0.80 per diluted share. Net income applicable to common shares were $10.4 million or $0.80 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2021 and $6.9 million or $0.54 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, Summit recorded net income applicable to common shares of $20.8 million, or $1.60 per diluted share, compared with $11.5 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the comparable 2020 six-month period, representing an increase of 81.4 percent or 81.8 percent per diluted share.  

“Summit’s performance in the second quarter and first half of this year gives us even greater confidence in our loan growth goals for 2021 and beyond,” said H. Charles Maddy, III, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We expect to continue benefitting from production and pipelines that reflect our success in growing commercial relationships in our existing markets, particularly in the D.C., Northern Virginia, Charleston and Huntington, West Virginia regions, complemented by recent acquisitions. We intend to continue creating significant organic growth opportunities, while leveraging Summit’s operational efficiencies and core deposits in strong legacy locations, as well as our high-performing bankers in every community we serve.”

Highlights for Q2 2021

  • Total loans, excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit and PPP loans, increased 3.7 percent (14.8 percent annualized) during the quarter, 9.6 percent (19.2 percent annualized) year-to-date and 22.0 percent since June 30, 2020.
  • Net interest income increased 2.1 percent compared to the linked quarter, and increased 16.2 percent from the year-ago period, primarily due to loan growth and lower funding costs.
  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) decreased 10 basis points to 3.55 percent from the linked quarter, as yield on interest earning assets decreased 16 basis points while the cost of deposits and other funding declined 8 basis points.
  • Recorded an efficiency ratio of 49.09 percent and maintained non-interest expense at 2.09 percent of average assets.
  • Provision for credit losses declined to $1.0 million. Allowance for loan credit losses at period end equaled $33.9 million, or 1.39 percent of total loans and 148.2 percent of nonperforming loans.
  • Announced the acquisition of substantially all of MVB Bank’s Southern West Virginia community banking operations including four full-service branches and two drive-up locations in and around the state’s largest cities of Charleston and Huntington, approximately $163.1 million in deposits, and $53.9 million in loans, with an accretive transaction that closed earlier this month.
  • Raised $15.0 million in growth capital through a previously disclosed private placement of 6% Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock to provide flexibility for executing our strategic plan.

Results from Operations

Net interest income grew to $26.8 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 2.1 percent from the linked quarter and 16.2 percent from the prior-year second quarter. NIM for second quarter 2021 was 3.55 percent compared to 3.65 percent for the linked quarter and 3.68 percent for the year-ago quarter. Excluding the impact of accretion and amortization of fair value acquisition accounting adjustments, Summit’s net interest margin would have been 3.50 percent for the second quarter of 2021, 3.60 percent for the linked quarter and 3.61 percent for the year-ago period.

Noninterest income, consisting primarily of service fee income from community banking activities and trust and wealth management fees, for second quarter 2021 was $4.7 million compared to $5.0 million for the linked quarter and $3.6 million for the comparable period of 2020. The Company recorded securities gains of $127,000 in the second quarter of 2021 and $476,000 in the linked quarter. Excluding securities gains, noninterest income was $4.6 million for second quarter 2021 and $4.5 million for the linked quarter. Mortgage origination revenue was $898,000 in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $998,000 for the linked quarter and $641,000 for the year-ago period, due to higher volumes of secondary market loans driven primarily by historically low interest rates.

Revenue from net interest income and noninterest income, excluding securities gains, grew to $31.4 million, up 2.1 percent from $30.8 million in the linked quarter and 17.8 percent from $26.7 million in the year-ago quarter. Revenue, excluding securities gains, for the first half of 2021, grew to $62.1 million, up 20.5 percent from the first half of 2020 and outpacing the 10.8 percent noninterest expense increase recorded for the comparable six-month periods.

Total noninterest expense increased to $17.0 million in the second quarter of 2021, up 3.7 percent from $16.4 million in the linked quarter and 12.1 percent from $15.2 million for the prior-year second quarter, reflecting acquisition-related expenses primarily from Summit’s recently completed Southern West Virginia branch acquisition, as well as ongoing operating costs for its April 2020 branch acquisitions in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle and its December 2020 purchase of Kentucky’s WinFirst Bank.

Salary and benefit expenses of $8.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 declined from $8.4 million in the linked quarter, while acquisitions closed in April and December 2020 contributed to an increase from $7.7 million in the year-ago period. Additionally, other significant factors contributing to the changes in total noninterest expense in the second quarter of 2021 were:   FDIC assessments of $488,000 compared to $277,000 for the linked quarter and $110,000 for the year-ago period, as well as foreclosed properties expense of $746,000 compared to $227,000 in the linked quarter and $240,000 in the year-ago period. Summit’s efficiency ratio improved to 49.09 percent in the second quarter of 2021 from 49.79 percent in the linked quarter and 51.97 percent for the year-ago period. Non-interest expense was 2.09 percent of average assets in the second quarter of 2021, unchanged from the linked quarter and improved from 2.23 percent in the year-ago period.

Balance Sheet

At June 30, 2021, total assets were $3.27 billion, an increase of $166.1 million, or 5.3 percent since December 31, 2020.

Total loans net of unearned fees and excluding PPP and mortgage warehouse lending grew to $2.28 billion on June 30, 2021, increasing 3.7 percent during the second quarter, 9.6 percent year-to-date and 22.0 percent since June 30, 2020.

Total commercial loans, including commercial and industrial (C&I) and commercial real estate (CRE) and excluding PPP lending, grew to $1.5 billion on June 30, 2021, increasing 5.9 percent during the second quarter, 15.3 percent year-to-date and 26.4 percent since June 30, 2020. Residential real estate and consumer lending totaled $576.8 million on June 30, 2021, down 2.0 percent during the second quarter and 6.4 percent year-to-date, while increasing 0.8 percent from June 30, 2020.

PPP balances paid down to $40.4 million on June 30, 2021 from a peak of $98.5 million on September 30, 2020. Mortgage warehouse lines of credit, sourced solely from a participation arrangement with a large regional bank, have paid down to $105.3 million on June 30, 2021 from a peak of $252.5 million on June 30, 2020.

Total deposits grew to $2.73 billion on June 30, 2021, increasing 0.2 percent during the second quarter, 5.1 percent year-to-date and 11.3 percent since June 30, 2020. Core deposits grew to $2.63 billion on June 30, 2021, increasing 0.8 percent during the second quarter, 6.9 percent year-to-date and 16.4 percent June 30, 2020.

Total shareholders’ equity was $315.2 million as of June 30, 2021 compared to $281.6 million at December 31, 2020. During the second quarter of 2021, Summit raised $15.0 million in growth capital through a previously disclosed private placement of 6% Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock.

Tangible book value per common share increased to $19.01 as of June 30, 2021 compared to $17.50 at December 31, 2020 and $16.63 at June 30, 2020. Summit had 12,963,057 outstanding common shares at the end of the second quarter of 2021 compared to 12,942,004 at year end 2020.

As announced in the first quarter of 2020, the Board of Directors authorized the open market repurchase of up to 750,000 shares of the issued and outstanding shares of Summit's common stock. The timing and quantity of stock purchases under this repurchase plan are at the discretion of management. During the second quarter of 2021, no shares of our common stock were repurchased under the Plan.

Asset Quality

Net loan charge-offs (“NCOs”) were $202,000, or 0.03 percent of average loans annualized, in the second quarter of 2021. NCOs of $189,000 represented 0.03 percent of average loan annualized in the linked quarter, and the Company recorded net recoveries of $51,000 in the year-ago period.

Summit’s provision for credit losses was $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2021, while its allowance for loan credit losses was $33.9 million, representing 1.39 percent of total loans and 148.2 percent of nonperforming loans, as of June 30, 2021. The provision for credit losses was $1.5 million and $3.0 million for the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively. The allowance for loan credit losses stood at $34.0 million or 1.39 percent of total loans on March 31, 2021 and $27.2 million or 1.22 percent at June 30, 2020.

As of June 30, 2021, nonperforming assets (“NPAs”), consisting of nonperforming loans, foreclosed properties and repossessed assets, totaled $36.0 million, or 1.10 percent of assets, compared to NPAs of $39.3 million, or 1.21 percent of assets at the linked quarter-end and $30.5 million, or 1.07 percent of assets at the end of second quarter 2020. A loan relationship totaling $9.5 million impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and on nonaccrual at June 30, 2021 was restored to full accrual status in July 2021.

The aggregate balances of loans the Company has modified as result of the COVID-19 pandemic continued to decline to $8.7 million or 0.4 percent of total loans on June 30, 2021, down from $33.9 million, or 1.4 percent on March 31, 2021, as summarized in the following table.

    Loan Balances Modified Due to COVID-19 as of 6/30/2021
Dollars in thousands Total Loan Balance as of 6/30/2021  Loans Modified to Interest Only Payments Loans Modified to Payment Deferral Total Loans
Modified 		Percentage of Loans Modified
Hospitality Industry $ 116,745 $ 866 $ - $ 866 0.7 %
Non-Owner Occupied Retail Stores   143,931   7,223   -   7,223 5.0 %
Owner-Occupied Retail Stores   141,703   -   -   - 0.0 %
Restaurants   11,895   -   -   - 0.0 %
Oil & Gas Industry   17,158   -   -   - 0.0 %
Other Commercial Loans   1,315,074   581   -   581 0.0 %
Total Commercial Loans   1,746,506   8,670   -   8,670 0.5 %
Residential 1-4 Family Personal   279,970   -   -   - 0.0 %
Residential 1-4 Family Rentals   189,963   -   -   - 0.0 %
Home Equity Loans   72,956   -   -   - 0.0 %
Total Residential Real Estate Loans   542,889   -   -   - 0.0 %
Consumer Loans   32,731   -   -   - 0.0 %
Mortgage Warehouse Loans   105,288   -   -   - 0.0 %
Credit Cards and Overdrafts   2,356   -   -   - 0.0 %
Total Loans $ 2,429,770 $ 8,670 $ - $ 8,670 0.4 %
           

About the Company

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is the $3.27 billion financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc. Its talented bankers serve commercial and individual clients throughout West Virginia, the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Virginia, and Kentucky. Summit’s focus on in-market commercial lending and providing other business banking services in dynamic markets is designed to leverage its highly efficient operations and core deposits in strong legacy locations. Residential and consumer lending, trust and wealth management, and other retail financial services are offered through convenient digital and mobile banking platforms, including MySummit.bank, and 46 full-service branch locations. More information on Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMF), headquartered in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle in Moorefield, is available at SummitFGI.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains comments or information that constitute forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates” and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, “should”, “would” and “could” are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially. Factors that might cause such a difference include: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the negative impacts and disruptions on the communities we serve, and the domestic and global economy, which may have an adverse effect on our business; current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing prices, high unemployment rates, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters, and any slowdown in global economic growth; fiscal and monetary policies of the Federal Reserve; future provisions for credit losses on loans and debt securities; changes in nonperforming assets; changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; the successful integration of operations of our acquisitions; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; the impact of technological advances; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; and changes in the national and local economies. We undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this press release.


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)    
Quarterly Performance Summary (unaudited)      
Q2 2021 vs Q2 2020      
       
    For the Quarter Ended Percent
Dollars in thousands 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 Change
Statements of Income      
  Interest income      
  Loans, including fees $ 27,697   $ 25,624 8.1 %
  Securities   2,202     2,253 -2.3 %
  Other   56     60 -6.7 %
  Total interest income   29,955     27,937 7.2 %
  Interest expense      
  Deposits   2,136     4,186 -49.0 %
  Borrowings   1,008     685 47.2 %
  Total interest expense   3,144     4,871 -35.5 %
  Net interest income   26,811     23,066 16.2 %
  Provision for credit losses   1,000     3,000 n/m
  Net interest income after provision      
  for credit losses   25,811     20,066 28.6 %
         
  Noninterest income      
  Trust and wealth management fees   683     582 17.4 %
  Mortgage origination revenue   898     641 40.1 %
  Service charges on deposit accounts   1,093     882 23.9 %
  Bank card revenue   1,519     1,087 39.7 %
  Realized securities gains   127     - n/a
  Bank owned life insurance and annuity income   275     275 0.0 %
  Other income   120     131 -8.4 %
  Total noninterest income   4,715     3,598 31.0 %
  Noninterest expense      
  Salaries and employee benefits   8,230     7,655 7.5 %
  Net occupancy expense   1,131     977 15.8 %
  Equipment expense   1,598     1,360 17.5 %
  Professional fees   428     417 2.6 %
  Advertising and public relations   138     93 48.4 %
  Amortization of intangibles   382     410 -6.8 %
  FDIC premiums   488     110 343.6 %
  Bank card expense   685     560 22.3 %
  Foreclosed properties expense, net of losses   746     240 210.8 %
  Acquisition-related expense   454     637 -28.7 %
  Other expenses   2,756     2,738 0.7 %
  Total noninterest expense   17,036     15,197 12.1 %
  Income before income taxes   13,490     8,467 59.3 %
  Income taxes   2,930     1,518 93.0 %
       Net income   10,560     6,949 52.0 %
  Preferred stock dividends   139     - n/a
         
  Net income applicable to common shares $ 10,421   $ 6,949 50.0 %


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)    
Quarterly Performance Summary (unaudited)    
Q2 2021 vs Q2 2020    
         
    For the Quarter Ended Percent
    6/30/2021 6/30/2020 Change
Per Share Data      
  Earnings per common share      
  Basic $ 0.80   $ 0.54   48.1 %
  Diluted $ 0.80   $ 0.54   48.1 %
         
  Cash dividends per common share $ 0.17   $ 0.17   0.0 %
  Common stock dividend payout ratio   21.2 %   31.7 % -33.1 %
         
  Average common shares outstanding      
  Basic   12,952,357     12,911,979   0.3 %
  Diluted   13,013,714     12,943,804   0.5 %
         
  Common shares outstanding at period end   12,963,057     12,922,045   0.3 %
         
Performance Ratios      
  Return on average equity   13.67 %   10.75 % 27.2 %
  Return on average tangible equity   17.03 %   13.57 % 25.5 %
  Return on average tangible common equity   17.59 %   13.57 % 29.6 %
  Return on average assets   1.29 %   1.02 % 26.5 %
  Net interest margin (A)   3.55 %   3.68 % -3.5 %
  Efficiency ratio (B)   49.09 %   51.97 % -5.5 %
         

NOTE (A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.

NOTE (B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding acquisition-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)    
Six Month Performance Summary (unaudited)      
2021 vs 2020      
         
    For the Six Months Ended Percent
Dollars in thousands 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 Change
Statements of Income      
  Interest income      
  Loans, including fees $ 55,234   $ 50,859 8.6 %
  Securities   4,359     4,563 -4.5 %
  Other   123     158 -22.2 %
  Total interest income   59,716     55,580 7.4 %
  Interest expense      
  Deposits   4,632     9,537 -51.4 %
  Borrowings   2,022     1,534 31.8 %
  Total interest expense   6,654     11,071 -39.9 %
  Net interest income   53,062     44,509 19.2 %
  Provision for credit losses   2,500     8,250 n/m
  Net interest income after provision      
  for credit losses   50,562     36,259 39.4 %
         
  Noninterest income      
  Trust and wealth management fees   1,321     1,247 5.9 %
  Mortgage origination revenue   1,896     855 121.8 %
  Service charges on deposit accounts   2,193     2,145 2.2 %
  Bank card revenue   2,860     2,020 41.6 %
  Realized securities gains   602     1,038 -42.0 %
  Bank owned life insurance and annuity income   573     539 6.3 %
  Other income   244     255 -4.3 %
  Total noninterest income   9,689     8,099 19.6 %
  Noninterest expense      
  Salaries and employee benefits   16,665     15,160 9.9 %
  Net occupancy expense   2,305     1,860 23.9 %
  Equipment expense   3,180     2,789 14.0 %
  Professional fees   766     804 -4.7 %
  Advertising and public relations   228     244 -6.6 %
  Amortization of intangibles   787     839 -6.2 %
  FDIC premiums   765     275 178.2 %
  Bank card expense   1,259     1,063 18.4 %
  Foreclosed properties expense, net of losses   972     1,207 -19.5 %
  Acquisition-related expense   893     1,425 -37.3 %
  Other expenses   5,649     4,529 24.7 %
  Total noninterest expense   33,469     30,195 10.8 %
  Income before income taxes   26,782     14,163 89.1 %
  Income taxes   5,863     2,708 116.5 %
         Net income   20,919     11,455 82.6 %
  Preferred stock dividends   139     - n/a
         
  Net income applicable to common shares $ 20,780   $ 11,455 81.4 %


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)    
Six Month Performance Summary (unaudited)      
2021 vs 2020    
         
    For the Six Months Ended Percent
    6/30/2021 6/30/2020 Change
Per Share Data      
  Earnings per common share      
  Basic $ 1.61   $ 0.89   80.9 %
  Diluted $ 1.60   $ 0.88   81.8 %
         
  Cash dividends per common share $ 0.34   $ 0.34   0.0 %
  Common stock dividend payout ratio   21.3 %   38.6 % -44.9 %
         
  Average common shares outstanding      
  Basic   12,947,228     12,940,590   0.1 %
  Diluted   13,007,889     12,983,146   0.2 %
         
  Common shares outstanding at period end   12,963,057     12,922,045   0.3 %
         
Performance Ratios      
  Return on average equity   14.09 %   8.83 % 59.6 %
  Return on average tangible equity   17.75 %   10.99 % 61.5 %
  Return on average tangible common equity   18.06 %   10.99 % 64.3 %
  Return on average assets   1.30 %   0.78 % 66.7 %
  Net interest margin (A)   3.60 %   3.72 % -3.2 %
  Efficiency ratio (B)   49.44 %   51.70 % -4.4 %
         

NOTE (A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.

NOTE (B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding acquisition-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)        
Five Quarter Performance Summary (unaudited)          
           
    For the Quarter Ended
Dollars in thousands 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020
Statements of Income          
  Interest income          
  Loans, including fees $ 27,697   $ 27,538   $ 27,897   $ 26,807   $ 25,624
  Securities   2,202     2,157     2,228     2,382     2,253
  Other   56     67     51     57     60
  Total interest income   29,955     29,762     30,176     29,246     27,937
  Interest expense          
  Deposits   2,136     2,496     2,956     3,552     4,186
  Borrowings   1,008     1,014     1,014     928     685
  Total interest expense   3,144     3,510     3,970     4,480     4,871
  Net interest income   26,811     26,252     26,206     24,766     23,066
  Provision for credit losses   1,000     1,500     3,000     3,250     3,000
  Net interest income after provision          
  for credit losses   25,811     24,752     23,206     21,516     20,066
  Noninterest income          
  Trust and wealth management fees   683     638     626     622     582
  Mortgage origination revenue   898     998     1,163     780     641
  Service charges on deposit accounts   1,093     1,100     1,305     1,138     882
  Bank card revenue   1,519     1,341     1,237     1,237     1,087
  Realized securities gains   127     476     912     1,522     -
  Bank owned life insurance and annuity income   275     298     233     795     275
  Other income   120     123     301     113     131
  Total noninterest income   4,715     4,974     5,777     6,207     3,598
  Noninterest expense          
  Salaries and employee benefits   8,230     8,435     8,250     7,869     7,655
  Net occupancy expense   1,131     1,174     1,046     1,057     977
  Equipment expense   1,598     1,581     1,502     1,474     1,360
  Professional fees   428     338     370     364     417
  Advertising and public relations   138     90     207     145     93
  Amortization of intangibles   382     405     409     412     410
  FDIC premiums   488     277     261     320     110
  Bank card expense   685     573     573     589     560
  Foreclosed properties expense, net   746     227     676     607     240
  Acquisition-related expenses   454     440     218     28     637
  Other expenses   2,756     2,893     3,094     2,644     2,738
  Total noninterest expense   17,036     16,433     16,606     15,509     15,197
  Income before income taxes   13,490     13,293     12,377     12,214     8,467
  Income tax expense   2,930     2,933     2,126     2,594     1,518
         Net income   10,560     10,360     10,251     9,620     6,949
  Preferred stock dividends   139     -     -     -     -
             
  Net income applicable to common shares $ 10,421   $ 10,360   $ 10,251   $ 9,620   $ 6,949


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)          
Five Quarter Performance Summary (unaudited)            
             
    For the Quarter Ended  
    6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020  
Per Share Data            
  Earnings per common share            
  Basic $ 0.80   $ 0.80   $ 0.79   $ 0.74   $ 0.54    
  Diluted $ 0.80   $ 0.80   $ 0.79   $ 0.74   $ 0.54    
               
  Cash dividends per common share $ 0.17   $ 0.17   $ 0.17   $ 0.17   $ 0.17    
  Common stock dividend payout ratio   21.2 %   20.6 %   21.5 %   22.9 %   31.7 %  
               
  Average common shares outstanding            
  Basic   12,952,357     12,942,099     12,932,768     12,922,158     12,911,979    
  Diluted   13,013,714     13,002,062     12,980,041     12,949,584     12,943,804    
               
  Common shares outstanding at period end   12,963,057     12,950,714     12,942,004     12,932,415     12,922,045    
               
Performance Ratios            
  Return on average equity   13.67 %   14.51 %   14.90 %   14.38 %   10.75 %  
  Return on average tangible equity   17.03 %   18.49 %   18.70 %   18.12 %   13.57 %  
  Return on average tangible common equity   17.59 %   18.49 %   18.70 %   18.12 %   13.57 %  
  Return on average assets   1.29 %   1.31 %   1.37 %   1.31 %   1.02 %  
  Net interest margin (A)   3.55 %   3.65 %   3.76 %   3.64 %   3.68 %  
  Efficiency ratio (B)   49.09 %   49.79 %   49.38 %   48.95 %   51.97 %  

NOTE (A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.

NOTE (B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding acquisition-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)          
Selected Balance Sheet Data (unaudited)          
             
Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020
             
Assets          
  Cash and due from banks $ 18,707   $ 20,732   $ 19,522   $ 16,257   $ 16,572  
  Interest bearing deposits other banks   176,282     155,865     80,265     92,729     26,218  
  Debt securities, available for sale   345,742     311,384     286,127     297,989     322,539  
  Debt securities, held to maturity   98,995     99,457     99,914     91,600     80,497  
  Loans, net   2,395,885     2,418,029     2,379,907     2,222,450     2,192,541  
  Property held for sale   13,170     13,918     15,588     17,831     17,954  
  Premises and equipment, net   53,104     53,289     52,537     52,880     51,847  
  Goodwill and other intangible assets   53,858     54,239     55,123     48,101     48,513  
  Cash surrender value of life insurance policies and annuities   60,087     59,740     59,438     57,029     55,315  
  Other assets   56,703     61,482     57,963     49,996     49,355  
  Total assets $ 3,272,533   $ 3,248,135   $ 3,106,384   $ 2,946,862   $ 2,861,351  
             
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity          
  Deposits $ 2,729,205   $ 2,725,010   $ 2,595,651   $ 2,451,891   $ 2,451,769  
  Short-term borrowings   140,146     140,145     140,146     140,145     90,945  
  Long-term borrowings and          
  subordinated debentures   49,710     49,681     49,652     50,292     20,297  
  Other liabilities   38,265     39,854     39,355     32,571     34,909  
  Shareholders' equity - preferred   14,920     -     -     -     -  
  Shareholders' equity - common   300,287     293,445     281,580     271,963     263,431  
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,272,533   $ 3,248,135   $ 3,106,384   $ 2,946,862   $ 2,861,351  
             
  Book value per common share $ 23.16   $ 22.66   $ 21.76   $ 21.03   $ 20.39  
  Tangible book value per common share $ 19.01   $ 18.47   $ 17.50   $ 17.31   $ 16.63  
  Tangible common equity to tangible assets   7.7 %   7.5 %   7.4 %   7.7 %   7.6 %
             


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)        
Regulatory Capital Ratios (unaudited)            
               
    6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020  
Summit Financial Group, Inc.            
  CET1 Risk-based Capital 9.6% 9.3% 9.3% 9.9% 9.7%  
  Tier 1 Risk-based Capital 10.9% 10.1% 10.0% 10.7% 10.5%  
  Total Risk-based Capital 13.0% 12.1% 12.1% 12.9% 11.3%  
  Tier 1 Leverage 8.9% 8.5% 8.6% 8.7% 9.0%  
               
Summit Community Bank, Inc.            
  CET1 Risk-based Capital 11.9% 11.1% 11.1% 11.8% 10.5%  
  Tier 1 Risk-based Capital 11.9% 11.1% 11.1% 11.8% 10.5%  
  Total Risk-based Capital 12.9% 12.0% 12.0% 12.7% 11.4%  
  Tier 1 Leverage 9.7% 9.3% 9.5% 9.6% 9.0%  
               


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)        
Loan Composition (unaudited)            
               
Dollars in thousands 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020  
               
Commercial   $ 326,468   $ 348,022   $ 306,885   $ 350,985   $ 323,788  
Mortgage warehouse lines   105,288     187,995     251,810     243,730     252,472  
Commercial real estate            
Owner occupied   392,164     358,200     351,860     312,502     336,143  
Non-owner occupied   784,415     735,594     685,565     618,624     593,167  
Construction and development            
Land and development   102,670     106,312     107,342     97,343     92,706  
Construction   140,788     126,011     91,100     66,878     48,116  
Residential real estate            
Conventional   398,239     411,103     425,519     368,009     371,225  
Jumbo     71,694     65,851     74,185     73,836     76,360  
Home equity   72,956     77,684     81,588     82,991     88,929  
Consumer     32,732     32,924     33,906     34,655     34,640  
Other     2,356     2,375     2,393     2,251     2,161  
Total loans, net of unearned fees   2,429,770     2,452,071     2,412,153     2,251,804     2,219,707  
Less allowance for credit losses   33,885     34,042     32,246     29,354     27,166  
Loans, net $ 2,395,885   $ 2,418,029   $ 2,379,907   $ 2,222,450   $ 2,192,541  
               


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)        
Deposit Composition (unaudited)          
               
Dollars in thousands   6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020  
Core deposits              
Non-interest bearing checking $ 503,097   $ 505,264   $ 440,819   $ 420,070   $ 443,190  
Interest bearing checking   1,005,725     988,204     934,185     867,442     830,258  
Savings     677,000     656,514     621,168     598,564     561,029  
Time deposits     441,139     456,431     460,443     414,542     422,286  
Total core deposits   2,626,961     2,606,413     2,456,615     2,300,618     2,256,763  
               
Brokered time deposits   23,521     39,125     55,454     64,120     90,279  
Other non-core time deposits   78,723     79,472     83,582     87,153     104,727  
Total deposits $ 2,729,205   $ 2,725,010   $ 2,595,651   $ 2,451,891   $ 2,451,769  
               


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)        
Asset Quality Information (unaudited)          
    For the Quarter Ended
Dollars in thousands 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020
             
  Gross loan charge-offs $ 343     $ 354     $ 434     $ 1,259     $ 218  
  Gross loan recoveries   (141 )     (165 )     (195 )     (245 )     (269 )
  Net loan charge-offs/(recoveries) $ 202     $ 189     $ 239     $ 1,014     $ (51 )
             
  Net loan charge-offs to average loans (annualized)   0.03 %     0.03 %     0.04 %     0.18 %     -0.01 %
  Allowance for loan credit losses $ 33,885     $ 34,042     $ 32,246     $ 29,354     $ 27,166  
  Allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage          
  of period end loans   1.39 %     1.39 %     1.34 %     1.30 %     1.22 %
  Allowance for credit losses on          
  unfunded loan commitments $ 4,660     $ 3,705     $ 4,190     $ 3,525     $ 3,477  
  Nonperforming assets:          
  Nonperforming loans          
  Commercial $ 968     $ 848     $ 525     $ 553     $ 754  
  Commercial real estate   14,430       17,137       14,237       4,313       5,822  
  Residential construction and development   621       626       235       2       14  
  Residential real estate   6,800       6,667       5,264       5,104       5,873  
  Consumer   38       54       74       31       29  
  Other   -       -       -       -       35  
  Total nonperforming loans   22,857       25,332       20,335       10,003       12,527  
  Foreclosed properties          
  Commercial real estate   2,281       2,281       2,581       2,500       1,774  
  Commercial construction and development   3,146       3,884       4,154       4,154       4,511  
  Residential construction and development   6,859       7,129       7,791       10,330       10,645  
  Residential real estate   884       624       1,062       847       1,024  
  Total foreclosed properties   13,170       13,918       15,588       17,831       17,954  
  Other repossessed assets   -       -       -       -       -  
  Total nonperforming assets $ 36,027     $ 39,250     $ 35,923     $ 27,834     $ 30,481  
             
  Nonperforming loans to period end loans   0.94 %     1.03 %     0.84 %     0.44 %     0.56 %
  Nonperforming assets to period end assets   1.10 %     1.21 %     1.16 %     0.94 %     1.07 %
             
  Troubled debt restructurings          
  Performing $ 20,799     $ 20,462     $ 21,375     $ 22,232     $ 22,117  
  Nonperforming   1,235       3,828       3,127       2,988       3,003  
  Total troubled debt restructurings $ 22,034     $ 24,290     $ 24,502     $ 25,220     $ 25,120  


Loans Past Due 30-89 Days (unaudited)          
    For the Quarter Ended
Dollars in thousands 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020
             
  Commercial $ 414   $ 335   $ 1   $ 147   $ 196
  Commercial real estate   733     508     274     1,740     1,231
  Construction and development   1,911     330     47     422     8
  Residential real estate   3,594     2,146     4,405     4,464     2,763
  Consumer   404     96     233     160     164
  Other   -     3     5     2     3
  Total $ 7,056   $ 3,418   $ 4,965   $ 6,935   $ 4,365
             


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)                      
Average Balance Sheet, Interest Earnings & Expenses and Average Rates                
Q2 2021 vs Q1 2021 vs Q2 2020 (unaudited)                      
                           
  Q2 2021   Q1 2021   Q2 2020    
  Average Earnings / Yield /   Average Earnings / Yield /   Average Earnings / Yield /    
Dollars in thousands Balances Expense Rate   Balances Expense Rate   Balances Expense Rate    
                           
ASSETS                          
Interest earning assets                          
Loans, net of unearned interest (1)                        
Taxable $ 2,455,757   $ 27,593   4.51 %   $ 2,355,705   $ 27,419   4.72 %   $ 2,118,158   $ 25,466   4.84 %    
Tax-exempt (2)   11,370     132   4.66 %     12,679     151   4.83 %     17,244     200   4.66 %    
Securities                          
Taxable   285,092     1,351   1.90 %     266,289     1,295   1.97 %     248,792     1,453   2.35 %    
Tax-exempt (2)   147,703     1,078   2.93 %     144,880     1,091   3.05 %     120,385     1,012   3.38 %    
Interest bearing deposits other banks                        
        and Federal funds sold   154,677     56   0.15 %     166,531     67   0.16 %     41,776     60   0.58 %    
Total interest earning assets   3,054,599     30,210   3.97 %     2,946,084     30,023   4.13 %     2,546,355     28,191   4.45 %    
                           
Noninterest earning assets                          
Cash & due from banks   19,095           17,961           16,672          
Premises & equipment   53,210           53,317           50,457          
Other assets   170,470           167,343           140,355          
Allowance for credit losses   (34,674 )         (32,706 )         (25,799 )        
Total assets $ 3,262,700         $ 3,151,999         $ 2,728,040          
                           
 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                      
                           
Liabilities                          
Interest bearing liabilities                          
Interest bearing                          
demand deposits $ 995,673   $ 371   0.15 %   $ 960,190   $ 394   0.17 %   $ 764,852   $ 369   0.19 %    
Savings deposits   665,735     634   0.38 %     642,241     645   0.41 %     512,634     1,200   0.94 %    
Time deposits   562,605     1,131   0.81 %     583,723     1,457   1.01 %     625,717     2,617   1.68 %    
Short-term borrowings   140,146     464   1.33 %     140,146     469   1.36 %     95,744     499   2.10 %    
Long-term borrowings and                          
subordinated debentures   49,694     544   4.39 %     49,664     545   4.45 %     20,299     186   3.69 %    
Total interest bearing liabilities   2,413,853     3,144   0.52 %     2,375,964     3,510   0.60 %     2,019,246     4,871   0.97 %    
                           
Noninterest bearing liabilities                          
Demand deposits   503,116           451,957           417,992          
Other liabilities   36,842           38,393           32,238          
Total liabilities   2,953,811           2,866,314           2,469,476          
                           
Shareholders' equity - preferred   11,254           -           -          
Shareholders' equity - common   297,635           285,685           258,564          
Total liabilities and                          
shareholders' equity $ 3,262,700         $ 3,151,999         $ 2,728,040          
                           
NET INTEREST EARNINGS   $ 27,066       $ 26,513       $ 23,320      
                           
NET INTEREST MARGIN       3.55 %         3.65 %         3.68 %    
                           
(1) -For purposes of this table, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.              
(2) - Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted assuming a Federal tax rate of 21% for all periods presented.  
The tax equivalent adjustment resulted in an increase in interest income of $255,000, $261,000, and $254,000 for Q2 2021,    
Q1 2021 and Q2 2020, respectively.                        
                           


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)            
Average Balance Sheet, Interest Earnings & Expenses and Average Rates          
YTD 2021 vs YTD 2020 (unaudited)                
     
  YTD 2021   YTD 2020  
  Average Earnings / Yield /   Average Earnings / Yield /  
Dollars in thousands Balances Expense Rate   Balances Expense Rate  
                 
ASSETS                
Interest earning assets                
Loans, net of unearned interest (1)                
Taxable $ 2,406,007   $ 55,012   4.61 %   $ 2,026,814   $ 50,555   5.02 %  
Tax-exempt (2)   12,021     281   4.71 %     16,059     385   4.82 %  
Securities                
Taxable   275,742     2,646   1.94 %     253,840     3,211   2.54 %  
Tax-exempt (2)   146,300     2,168   2.99 %     95,313     1,710   3.61 %  
Interest bearing deposits other banks              
and Federal funds sold   160,592     123   0.15 %     38,712     159   0.83 %  
Total interest earning assets   3,000,662     60,230   4.05 %     2,430,738     56,020   4.63 %  
                 
Noninterest earning assets                
Cash & due from banks   18,592           15,548        
Premises & equipment   53,263           48,303        
Other assets   168,510           130,604        
Allowance for loan losses   (33,696 )         (24,342 )      
Total assets $ 3,207,331         $ 2,600,851        
                 
 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY              
                 
Liabilities                
Interest bearing liabilities                
Interest bearing                
demand deposits $ 978,029   $ 765   0.16 %   $ 704,404   $ 1,449   0.41 %  
Savings deposits   654,053     1,279   0.39 %     480,827     2,537   1.06 %  
Time deposits   573,107     2,588   0.91 %     620,409     5,550   1.80 %  
Short-term borrowings   140,146     933   1.34 %     107,675     1,129   2.11 %  
Long-term borrowings and                
subordinated debentures   49,679     1,089   4.42 %     20,301     405   4.01 %  
    2,395,014     6,654   0.56 %     1,933,616     11,070   1.15 %  
Noninterest bearing liabilities                
Demand deposits   477,766           378,667        
Other liabilities   37,614           29,106        
Total liabilities   2,910,394           2,341,389        
                 
Shareholders' equity - preferred   5,658           -        
Shareholders' equity - common   291,279           259,462        
Total liabilities and                
shareholders' equity $ 3,207,331         $ 2,600,851        
                 
NET INTEREST EARNINGS   $ 53,576       $ 44,950    
                 
NET INTEREST MARGIN       3.60 %         3.72 %  
                 
(1) -For purposes of this table, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.      
(2) - Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted assuming a Federal tax rate of 21%.    
The tax equivalent adjustment resulted in an increase in interest income of $514,000 and $440,000 for the    
YTD 2021 and YTD 2020 periods, respectively.              
                 

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Summit Financial Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 EPS of $0.80, Growth in Loans and Revenue, and Lower Credit Costs MOOREFIELD, W.Va., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Summit Financial Group, Inc. (“Company” or “Summit”) (NASDAQ: SMMF) today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2021, including continued strong earnings on growth in loans and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
GSK and Vir Biotechnology Announce Joint Procurement Agreement with European Commission for ...
VALUE LINE, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
Bitcoin Well Announces Commencement of Trading on TSX Venture Exchange under Ticker ‘BTCW’ and ...
DATA443 ANNOUNCES SPONSORSHIP OF BLACK HAT USA CONFERENCE
Basilea announces U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation granted to lisavanbulin for the treatment of ...
Basilea gibt Erhalt des Orphan-Drug-Status von der US-amerikanischen FDA für Lisavanbulin für die ...
Everything Blockchain Releases PulseChain Update from its Major Shareholder – Overwatch Partners, ...
Avricore Health Partners with Ellerca Health Inc to Offer Joint Diabetes Screening and Management ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board