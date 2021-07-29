Electromedical Technologies and Nazarbayev University to Commence Landmark Alzheimer's Disease Research Program

•The Stage I research program now includes development of targeted Alzheimer's Disease therapy using bioelectronics •Experienced neuroscientist Dr. Sholpan Askarova to lead neuromodulation research program •Key objective is identification of electrical frequencies with a neuroprotection potency •Novel approach could emerge as alternative Alzheimer's Disease therapy to current, ineffective pharmaceuticals •Global therapy market is huge, estimated to reach $13.3 billion in 2023

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: EMED) (the "Company"), a pioneer in the development and production of bioelectronic devices designed to relieve chronic, intractable and acute pains by using frequencies and electro-modulation, is expanding its Stage I research programs in collaboration with Nazarbayev University to development an Alzheimer's disease therapy by identifying electrical frequencies with a neuroprotection potency. It is hoped that this novel research program could lead to further non-invasive bioelectronic therapy development as an alternative to current pharmaceutical therapy which has largely proven ineffective in treating this incurable, debilitating disease. Published reports suggest 44 million people worldwide suffer from Alzheimer's Disease or a related form of dementia. Thus, the global Alzheimer's Disease treatment market is expected to reach $13.3 billion in 2023, according to GlobalData.