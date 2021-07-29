checkAd

Electromedical Technologies and Nazarbayev University to Commence Landmark Alzheimer's Disease Research Program

•The Stage I research program now includes development of targeted Alzheimer's Disease therapy using bioelectronics •Experienced neuroscientist Dr. Sholpan Askarova to lead neuromodulation research program •Key objective is identification of electrical frequencies with a neuroprotection potency •Novel approach could emerge as alternative Alzheimer's Disease therapy to current, ineffective pharmaceuticals •Global therapy market is huge, estimated to reach $13.3 billion in 2023

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: EMED) (the "Company"), a pioneer in the development and production of bioelectronic devices designed to relieve chronic, intractable and acute pains by using frequencies and electro-modulation, is expanding its Stage I research programs in collaboration with Nazarbayev University to development an Alzheimer's disease therapy by identifying electrical frequencies with a neuroprotection potency. It is hoped that this novel research program could lead to further non-invasive bioelectronic therapy development as an alternative to current pharmaceutical therapy which has largely proven ineffective in treating this incurable, debilitating disease.  Published reports suggest 44 million people worldwide suffer from Alzheimer's Disease or a related form of dementia. Thus, the global Alzheimer's Disease treatment market is expected to reach $13.3 billion in 2023, according to GlobalData.  

Alzheimer's Disease is a most common form of the age-related neurodegenerative disorder causing loss of memory, dramatic changes in character and behavior progressing to inability to carry out normal daily life activities. The disease pathology is linked to accumulation of a toxic beta-amyloid peptide (Aß42) in brain tissues leading to a major cellular stress in brain cells associated with mitochondrial dysfunction, neuro-inflammation, and ultimately to a gradual death of neuronal cells. 

Matthew Wolfson, Founder and CEO of Electromedical Technologies, comments, "So far, Alzheimer's disease remains incurable because all pharmaceutical drug development attempts to create the effective medicines have not been successful. We must explore alternative therapies for our loved ones and future generations. The various non-invasive biophysical methods such as ultrasound, laser and electromagnetic fields are actively pursued and shown promises in the recent decade. It is our core interest to develop non-invasive neuromodulation effects by identifying the effective electrical frequencies to relieve Alzheimer's Disease related stress on neurons, to promote neuroprotection and, therefore, to extend a neuronal survival with prolongation of brain functionality. We are actively expanding our programs in this area and it is a major focus of our research team led by Professor Dos D. Sarbassov, Professor of the Department of Biology, School of Sciences and Humanities at Nazarbayev University." 

