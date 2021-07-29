checkAd

Building momentum and delivering results

Building momentum and delivering results

Luxembourg, July 29, 2021 Millicom is pleased to announce its second quarter 2021 results. Please find below links to the Q2 2021 Earnings Release and H1 2021 Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

Millicom Chief Executive Officer Mauricio Ramos commented:

"We had an outstanding Q2. We built on our robust Q1 performance and delivered double-digit growth in both service revenue and EBITDA. In Colombia, we now have the best mobile network, and we capitalized on this in Q2 by leading the market in portability and by adding a record number of new postpaid customers.

Our rapid customer and revenue growth is a direct result of our unwavering commitment to delivering the best customer experience, including network quality and reliability. With that in mind, and considering our healthy cash flow generation, we have accelerated investments that we expect will help us drive faster growth in all our businesses going forward.

In light of our strong operational and financial performance and the favorable outlook for the remainder of the year, we are resuming shareholder remuneration with a share buyback program of up to $100 million. We believe that our shares currently offer excellent value, and a buyback program provides an efficient way to compound our growth over time. Now, more than ever, I am confident that we are well positioned to deliver on our ambition to sustain mid-single-digit service revenue growth, mid-to-high single-digit EBITDA growth and OCF growth of about 10% over the medium term."

Video conference details

Millicom will host a video conference for the global financial community today, July 29, 2021 at 14:00 (Stockholm) / 13:00 (London) / 08:00 (Miami).

Registration for the interactive event is required at the following link. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing details about joining the video conference.

Participants who wish to ask a question during the live event must notify the Investor Relations team via email to investors@millicom.com after the start of the event.

Participants may also join the conference in listen-only mode by dialing any of the following numbers and entering the Webinar ID: 870 2660 5299:

US: +1 929 205 6099                                             Sweden: +46 850 539 728

