Radware Security Report Q2 2021 Blocked DDoS Attack Volumes Up More Than 40% Year Over Year

29.07.2021   

  • Companies fend off nearly 5,000 malicious events per month
  • Most attacked industries: technology, healthcare, finance
  • Resurgence of DDoS extortion and targeted burst campaigns mark Q2’s threat landscape

MAHWAH, N.J., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced results from its Q2 2021 DDoS Attack Report. The report revealed that second quarter blocked DDoS attack volumes were up more than 40% compared to the same period in 2020. The report provides an overview of DDoS attack trends by industry, as well as across applications and attack types.

Notable Takeaways

  • On average, a company had to detect and block nearly 5,000 malicious events and a volume of 2.3TB per month during the second quarter of 2021.
  • During the second quarter of 2021, the average number of blocked malicious events per company was up more than 30% and the average blocked volume per company increased by more than 40% compared to the second quarter of 2020.
  • During the first half of 2021, a company located in the Americas or Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) had to repel, on average, twice as much volume compared to a company located in in Asia-Pacific (APAC). The Americas and EMEA accounted for about 80% of the blocked attack volume during that same period.

“While large ransomware attacks are capturing headlines, there are other cyber threats that companies need to pay attention to,” said Pascal Geenens, director of threat intelligence for Radware. “From an increase in DDoS extortion campaigns and DDoS hit-and-run assaults, to a hacktivist group targeting financial organizations in the Middle East, the second quarter saw a concerning amount of cyber activity compared to the activity levels we saw during the same quarter last year. The results of this report should serve as a strong reminder to enterprises that no company is immune from being a target.”

Tech Topped Most Attacked Industries
According to Radware’s Q2 2021 DDoS Attack Report, the most attacked industry in the quarter was technology, with an average of almost 3,000 attacks per company, followed by healthcare (2,000 attacks per company) and finance (1,350 attacks per company). Attacks in retail, communications and telecommunications averaged between 600 and 1,000 per company. Gaming averaged more than 400 attacks per company, while an average of approximately 280 attacks targeted government and utility organizations. In terms of blocked volume, retail endured the highest volumes in the second quarter, followed by gaming, telecommunications and technology, which blocked the second, third and fourth highest volumes respectively.

