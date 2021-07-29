Recordati H1 EBITDA EUR 300.5 Million; FY Outlook Unchanged
- (PLX AI) – Recordati half year revenue EUR 771 million.
- H1 EBITDA EUR 300.5 million
- Full year outlook unchanged
- Says Q2 partial recovery in the Group’s main reference markets and a return to operating conditions closer to normal
- CEO says a level of uncertainty still remains, particularly for products related to seasonal flu
