Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the

aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content

of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



ATIRUM INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT 30 JUNE 2021





The company Atrium European Real Estate Limited is declaring the following

financial reports below:



Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock

Exchange Act

English:

Publication Date: 29.07.2021

Publication Location:

https://aere.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/20210729_Atrium_2021_interim_financi

al_report_ENG.pdf



end of announcement euro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited

Seaton Place 11-15

UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands

phone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113

FAX:

mail: richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com

WWW: http://www.aere.com

ISIN: JE00B3DCF752

indexes:

stockmarkets: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Wien

language: English



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/72543/4980886

OTS: Atrium European Real Estate Limited





