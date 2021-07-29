checkAd

EANS-Tip Announcement Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
29.07.2021, 12:15  |  22   |   |   

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the
aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content
of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ATIRUM INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT 30 JUNE 2021


The company Atrium European Real Estate Limited is declaring the following
financial reports below:

Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock
Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 29.07.2021
Publication Location:
https://aere.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/20210729_Atrium_2021_interim_financi
al_report_ENG.pdf

end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Seaton Place 11-15
UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands
phone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113
FAX:
mail: richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com
WWW: http://www.aere.com
ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
indexes:
stockmarkets: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/72543/4980886
OTS: Atrium European Real Estate Limited


