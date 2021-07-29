HealthCare Royalty, Inc. Launches Initial Public Offering

The Company intends to use a portion of the net proceeds that it receives from the offering, together with a portion of the proceeds of its previously announced concurrent debt financing, to consummate a corporate reorganization as more fully described in the prospectus relating to the offering. The Company intends to use the remaining proceeds it receives from the offering and debt financing to pursue royalty acquisitions and other royalty-related transactions and for general corporate purposes.

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthCare Royalty, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, “HCR” or the “Company”) today announced that it has commenced the roadshow for its initial public offering of 46,875,000 shares of its Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share (“Class A Common Stock”), at an anticipated public offering price between $15.00 and $17.00 per share. HCR is offering 31,250,000 shares of Class A Common Stock, and the selling stockholder is offering an additional 15,625,000 shares of Class A Common Stock. In addition, the underwriters have an option, exercisable within 30 days after the date of the final prospectus relating to the offering, to purchase up to an additional 3,515,625 shares of Class A Common Stock from the Company and 3,515,625 shares of Class A Common Stock from the selling stockholder. The Company’s Class A Common Stock is expected to be listed for trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “HCRX.”

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup, and Credit Suisse are acting as joint lead book-running managers. Jefferies, Cowen, SVB Leerink, Truist Securities, BMO Capital Markets, Stifel and Raymond James are also acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. Siebert Williams Shank, Cabrera Capital Markets LLC and Drexel Hamilton are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or by email: Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (800) 831-9146, or by email at prospectus@citi.com; Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, Eleven Madison Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10010, by telephone at (800) 221-1037, or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by e-mail at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com; SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, or by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com; Truist Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 3333 Peachtree Road NE, 9th floor, Atlanta, Georgia 30326, or by email at email: TruistSecurities.prospectus@Truist.com; BMO Capital Markets Corp. at 3 Times Square, New York, NY 10036, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, by telephone at (800) 414-3627 or by email to bmoprospectus@bmo.com; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, or by telephone at (415) 364-2720, or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com; or from Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Attention: Equity Syndicate, 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, Florida 33716, by telephone at (800) 248-8863, by e-mail at prospectus@raymondjames.com.

A registration statement relating to the proposed offering of shares of Class A Common Stock has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Media and Investor Contact: