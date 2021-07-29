checkAd

PayPal Set for Accelerating Growth in 2022, Analyst Says

Autor: PLX AI
29.07.2021, 12:10  |  27   |   |   

(PLX AI) – PayPal upside may be capped this year from the eBay transition, but the company is set for accelerating growth in 2022, analysts at Wells Fargo said. Wells Fargo reiterated overweight on the stock, with price target $350An acceleration in …

  • (PLX AI) – PayPal upside may be capped this year from the eBay transition, but the company is set for accelerating growth in 2022, analysts at Wells Fargo said.
  • Wells Fargo reiterated overweight on the stock, with price target $350
  • An acceleration in the eBay transition proved to be a larger headwind for PayPal during Q2, suppressing strong underlying performance and capping 2021 upside, Wells Fargo said
  • Given its numerous growth and monetization initiatives, which are in the early stages, we remain confident in PayPal's ability to achieve or modestly exceed its long-term targets of 25%TPV and 20% revenue growth: Wells Fargo


PayPal Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PayPal Set for Accelerating Growth in 2022, Analyst Says (PLX AI) – PayPal upside may be capped this year from the eBay transition, but the company is set for accelerating growth in 2022, analysts at Wells Fargo said. Wells Fargo reiterated overweight on the stock, with price target $350An acceleration in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia Raises Guidance After Solid Q2 Beat on Profit
PayPal Q2 EPS Beats Consensus Even as Revenue Misses
BASF Stellar Results Are Unsustainable, Bank of America Says
Unibail Half Year EPS EUR 3.41
FLSmidth in Final Talks to Buy ThyssenKrupp Mining Business
Nokia Soars More Than 8% on Strong New Margin Guidance
Credit Suisse Q2 Earnings Below Estimates; Takes More Archegos Losses
MorphoSys Operating Loss Bigger Than Expected; Trims Top End of Guidance
Credit Suisse Falls More Than 3% as Earnings Miss Leave Lingering Questions
Suez Half Year EBITDA EUR 1,601 Million
Titel
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Scatec Seen Opening Down After Sizable EBITDA Miss
Siltronic to Spend EUR 150 Million More Capex This Year; Net Cash Flow to Decline
Nel to Provide PEM Electrolyser for PosHYdon Consortium.
Nokia Raises Guidance After Solid Q2 Beat on Profit
Telefonica Deutschland Q2 Revenue, OIBDA Beat Consensus Estimates; Outlook Raised
Kongsberg Automotive Falls 4% as Kepler Sees Bigger Hit from Production Halts
Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Names New CEO, Chairman
Neles Buys Flowrox Valve, Pump Businesses for EUR 41 Million
SAP Rises as Bank of America Sees Cloud Strategy Driving Value & Growth
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:37 UhrMaydorns Meinung: Tencent, BYD, Jinko, Facebook, PayPal, Square, Varta, Standard Lithium, Robinhood
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
10:15 UhrPayPal-Aktie: Buy the Q2-Dip?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
09:58 UhrMarktkompass: 15.600 DAX etwas fester | Q2 Zahlen: Sell on good news | ROBINHOOD | MUTARES
Bernecker Börsenkompass | Analysen
08:10 UhrLYNX: PayPal verliert massiv an Wert – was ist da los?
LYNX Analysen | Analysen
05:22 UhrPaypal erleidet trotz starken Wachstums Gewinneinbruch
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21PayPal Q2 EPS Beats Consensus Even as Revenue Misses
PLX AI | Analysen
27.07.21US-Quartalssaison: Apple, Facebook, Paypal, Pfizer – Wer jetzt von den Nachholeffekten profitiert
wallstreet:online Zentralredaktion | Interviews
16.07.21Bitcoin als Absicherung: "Stephan, der Bitcoin ist eine windige Sache und Du machst Dir Deinen guten Ruf kaputt damit!"
Stephan Heibel | Kommentare
15.07.21Buy now, pay later: Die Bank im iPhone: Apple wird mit Goldman Sachs zum Fintech und greift Paypal an
wallstreet:online Zentralredaktion | Interviews
08.07.21Studie: Beim Einkaufen wird immer seltener bar bezahlt
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte