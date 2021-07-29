PayPal Set for Accelerating Growth in 2022, Analyst Says Autor: PLX AI | 29.07.2021, 12:10 | 27 | 0 | 0 29.07.2021, 12:10 | (PLX AI) – PayPal upside may be capped this year from the eBay transition, but the company is set for accelerating growth in 2022, analysts at Wells Fargo said. Wells Fargo reiterated overweight on the stock, with price target $350An acceleration in … (PLX AI) – PayPal upside may be capped this year from the eBay transition, but the company is set for accelerating growth in 2022, analysts at Wells Fargo said. Wells Fargo reiterated overweight on the stock, with price target $350An acceleration in … (PLX AI) – PayPal upside may be capped this year from the eBay transition, but the company is set for accelerating growth in 2022, analysts at Wells Fargo said.

Wells Fargo reiterated overweight on the stock, with price target $350

An acceleration in the eBay transition proved to be a larger headwind for PayPal during Q2, suppressing strong underlying performance and capping 2021 upside, Wells Fargo said

Given its numerous growth and monetization initiatives, which are in the early stages, we remain confident in PayPal's ability to achieve or modestly exceed its long-term targets of 25%TPV and 20% revenue growth: Wells Fargo



