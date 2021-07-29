checkAd

DGAP-News Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 28/07/2021 is €7.72

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.07.2021, 12:19  |  40   |   |   

DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Statement/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 28/07/2021 is €7.72

29.07.2021 / 12:19
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. ("Cryptology")
Malta, 29.07.2021

Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 28/07/2021 is €7.72

Cryptology's 20-1 share split became effective on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

 

Malta, 29.07.2021. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR), a leading European investment firm for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models, announced its most recent estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share of €7.72.

Cryptology recently underwent a 20-1 share split which went into effect on July 27, 2021. Cryptology's authorized shares were increased to 64,000,000, of which 57,117,500 are issued. The shares will continue to trade under the same ticker and ISIN.

GBC AG, an independent capital markets research firm, issued an updated report on Cryptology after the share split with a "BUY" rating. Adjusting for the 20-1 stock split, GBC increased its price target to €18.35. The shares closed yesterday at €8.90, implying well over a 50% discount to GBC's price target.

Cryptology CEO, Patrick Lowry, said "Investing in leading blockchain companies, crypto assets and fund managers is merely one pillar of Cryptology's strategy to make crypto accessible to everyone. we have to make our shares accessible as well. We believe the share split helped us accomplish this. We will continue to explore international listings of Cryptology shares, as well, to increase liquidity and access new market places."

Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing.

 

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR) is a leading European investment company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models. Founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group, and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher Block.one, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Funds.

Media Contact:

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Jefim Gewiet (COO)

66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street,

Sliema SLM 1707 Malta

E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com


29.07.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Cryptology Asset Group PLC
Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
SLM 1707 Sliema
Malta
E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com
Internet: cryptology-ag.com
ISIN: MT0001770107
WKN: A2JDEW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1222672

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1222672  29.07.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1222672&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetCryptology Asset Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Hoher NAV bei Cryptology
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 28/07/2021 is €7.72 DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Statement/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 28/07/2021 is €7.72 29.07.2021 / 12:19 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Baader Bank steigert Halbjahresergebnis erneut
DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
DGAP-Adhoc: mic AG schließt Term Sheet zur Übernahme der faytech AG ab und prognostiziert bei erfolgreicher ...
DGAP-News: CANCOM: EUR 225 million book gain from divestment of business activities in the UK and Ireland
DGAP-Adhoc: CANCOM SE: CANCOM veräußert Geschäftsaktivitäten im Vereinigten Königreich und Irland und ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger plant Erweiterung des Produktportfolios um innovative Solar-Dachziegel und erwirbt ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: Lotto24 AG; Bieter: ZEAL Network SE
DGAP-News: CANCOM: Buchgewinn von 225 Mio. Euro aus der Veräußerung der Geschäftsaktivitäten im ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: VST BUILDING TECHNOLOGIES AG: VST BUILDING TECHNOLOGIES weiter auf Expansionskurs: Erstes Projekt ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Announces CHF 15 Million Private Placement
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED - Voluntary trading update for the ...
Compleo strengthens partnership with Clever in Denmark
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG aktualisiert die Finanzprognose für 2021 und reduziert ...
​​​​​​​Interessenverband Kapitalmarkt KMU: Tobias Schorr gewinnt den Journalistenpreis kumU
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces accounting consolidation of GCP
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Prognoseänderung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
Strategische Überlegungen zu vier europäischen Oiltanking Tanklägern im fortgeschrittenen ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap erwirbt 49 % an AES-100 Inc., einem Unternehmen für grüne ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.07.21Original-Research: Cryptology Asset Group PLC (von GBC AG): BUY
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
28.07.21Original-Research: Cryptology Asset Group PLC (von GBC AG): Kaufen
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
27.07.21Cryptology Asset Group: Achtung, Split!
4investors | Kommentare
27.07.21DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Aktiensplit 1 zu 20 wird mit Wirkung 27. Juli 2021 umgesetzt (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
27.07.21DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Aktiensplit 1 zu 20 wird mit Wirkung 27. Juli 2021 umgesetzt
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Cryptology 1 to 20 share split to be executed with effect from July 27, 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21DGAP-News: Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 21/07/2021 is €153.51
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21DGAP-News: Cryptology's estimated NAV as of 14/07/2021 is €157.40
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21DGAP-News: Cryptology's estimated NAV as of 07/07/2021 is €166.15
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21DGAP-News: GBC AG: GBC Research startet Coverage der Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Rating Kaufen, Kursziel 358,43 EUR (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen